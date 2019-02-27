‘Age of Conan’ Studio Funcom to Develop Games Based on ‘Dune’ Universe

“Age of Conan” developer Funcom is attached to develop video games based on author Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction series Dune, it was announced Tuesday.

Development on this project begins later this year at Funcom’s Oslo studio.

“Funcom has a strong history of working with beloved sci-fi/fantasy intellectual properties including our bestsellers Age of Conan and Conan Exiles,” said Funcom CEO Rui Casais in a prepared. “So many of us at Funcom, myself included, are huge fans of Frank Herbert’s work and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Legendary to bring the iconic DUNE universe to life for gamers all over the globe.”

This follows the recent announcement of a new film adaptation of “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Set in the distant future, the upcoming film “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.