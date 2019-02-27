×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Age of Conan’ Studio Funcom to Develop Games Based on ‘Dune’ Universe

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Age of Conan” developer Funcom is attached to develop video games based on author Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction series Dune, it was announced Tuesday.

Development on this project begins later this year at Funcom’s Oslo studio.

“Funcom has a strong history of working with beloved sci-fi/fantasy intellectual properties including our bestsellers Age of Conan and Conan Exiles,” said Funcom CEO Rui Casais in a prepared. “So many of us at Funcom, myself included, are huge fans of Frank Herbert’s work and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Legendary to bring the iconic DUNE universe to life for gamers all over the globe.”

This follows the recent announcement of a new film adaptation of “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Set in the distant future, the upcoming film “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Gaming

  • 'Age of Conan' Studio Funcom to

    'Age of Conan' Studio Funcom to Develop Games Based on 'Dune' Universe

    “Age of Conan” developer Funcom is attached to develop video games based on author Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction series Dune, it was announced Tuesday. Development on this project begins later this year at Funcom’s Oslo studio. “Funcom has a strong history of working with beloved sci-fi/fantasy intellectual properties including our bestsellers Age of Conan [...]

  • 'Detective Pikachu' Drops New Trailer [WATCH]

    'Detective Pikachu' Trailer Spotlights Mewtwo

    Pokémon aren’t the only recognizable faces popping up in the latest “Detective Pikachu” trailer. Diplo appears in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the new trailer for Warner Bros.’ live-action Pokémon film. The DJ can be seen about halfway through the clip wearing a pair of headphones and sitting behind a booth with some sound mixing equipment [...]

  • 'The Walking Dead' Creators Kill 'Overkill's

    'The Walking Dead' Creators Kill Off 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Game

    Skybound Entertainment, the company founded by David Alpert and “The Walking Dead’s” Robert Kirkman, terminated its contract Tuesday with developer Starbreeze Studios and killed off the studio’s game “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” saying it did not meet the company’s standards. The game will no longer be released on console and Valve is finalizing its strategy [...]

  • Super League Gaming Shares Slide in

    Super League Gaming Shares Slide in IPO Debut

    Shares of esports community and content platform Super League Gaming fell more than 20% on Tuesday after it priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $11 a share. The company sold more than 2.27 million shares for $249.7 million, according to MarketWatch. Its IPO is expected to close on Feb. 28. Afterwards, it plans to [...]

  • Latest From 'Exploding Kittens' Creators Pushes

    Latest From 'Exploding Kittens' Creators Tosses Burritos, Players Into Mix

    “Throw Throw Burrito,” the latest creation from the team behind massively popular tabletop game “Exploding Kittens” is a little bit Uno, a little bit dodge ball. It’s also the next step in the duo’s efforts to get people away from their screens and enjoying more face-to-face time with friends and family. “‘Exploding Kittens’ lets us [...]

  • Massive 'Red Dead Online' Update Live

    Massive 'Red Dead Online' Update Live Now, Bringing New Modes, Weapons, More

    The biggest “Red Dead Online” update yet is live now, bringing a path of new gameplay options, weapons and clothing, and player-requested balancing changes. There are Gold Nuggets and XP up for grabs if you complete a series of Daily Challenges. You can check your Player Menu to check out the seven on your list [...]

  • 'Ni no Kuni II' Gets New

    'Ni no Kuni II' Gets New 'Tale of a Timeless Tome' DLC This March

    “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” is getting a brand new chapter with new characters, missions, and battle content in the upcoming “Tale of a Timeless Tome” DLC. The story will center around protagonist Evan as he investigates rumors about a mysterious rabbit clad in a tuxedo that’s appearing in others’ dreams. He takes to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad