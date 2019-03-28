×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dreams’ Hits PlayStation 4 as Early Access in April

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Media Molecule’s long-in-development sandbox creation game “Dreams” goes into public early access starting April 16, the developer announced Thursday.

Dreams” early access will about cost $30 in the U.S. and about $40 in Canada when it goes live in those two countries. No word on when or if it would be released to other regions. Purchasing early access will also grant the player the full game when it’s released.

“We’ve been working on ‘Dreams’ for a long time now and the core of ‘Dreams’ — the creation bit — is ready,” wrote Siobhan Reddy, studio director at Media Molecule, in a blog post on Thursday. “There is so much we want to do with and add to ‘Dreams ‘— but to start, we want players to be able to see their creations on their own TV screen and be able to have all the tools they need to make games or stories or art or music accessible from their couch.”

Early access will provide players early entry into the game, but it won’t feature everything that the full game will have — such as the game’s story mode. It will include the game’s full toolset for creating, interactive tutorials and arcade games, templates and additional content created by Media Molecule and access to what players make during our Dreams Creator Beta.

Creations made in the early access, which the studio also refers to as a beta, will carry over to the full game’s launch. Unfortunately, the beta won’t include virtual reality support, but VR is still planned for the game, according to Media Molecule.

While there is a limit to how many people will get into early access, Media Molecule said that it’s a “big limit.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • 'Dreams' Hits PlayStation 4 as Early

    'Dreams' Hits PlayStation 4 as Early Access in April

    Media Molecule’s long-in-development sandbox creation game “Dreams” goes into public early access starting April 16, the developer announced Thursday. “Dreams” early access will about cost $30 in the U.S. and about $40 in Canada when it goes live in those two countries. No word on when or if it would be released to other regions. [...]

  • 'Evil Dead's' Ash Coming to 'Dead

    'Evil Dead's' Ash Coming to 'Dead by Daylight' Voiced by Bruce Campbell

    Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) from Starz “Ash vs Evil Dead” is coming to Behaviour’s horror-survival game “Dead By Daylight,” the company announced Thursday. Williams, who will be voiced by Bruce Campbell, will arrive as a new survivor in the game on April 2. The developers describe the in-game character as the “blowhard heroic monster fighter” [...]

  • Conan Unconquered

    'Conan Unconquered' Leans on Tower Defense to Stand Out Among RTS Games

    Funcom’s “Conan Unconquered” isn’t the kind of real-time strategy game that comes to mind when you picture “Starcraft II.” There’s no campaign, multiplayer is strictly cooperative, and you can pause to take a breather. Petroglyph, founded by some of the team that created the original “Command and Conquer,” is leaning more on the tower defense [...]

  • Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in

    Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in 'Overwatch Cosplay Battle' Clip

    Blizzard released a video detailing some of the work that goes into making the impressive “Overwatch” costumes seen in the “Overwatch Cosplay Battle” for European participants. The video goes in-depth on the costumes selected as winners and some of the participants who took place in the contest, which sought to find the best “Overwatch” cosplay [...]

  • Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer

    Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer Retirement

    A bit more than a year after stepping down as CEO of Sony, Kazuo Hirai on Thursday announced that he will be retiring from the company this summer. While he will retire as chairman of Sony on June 18, the company said he will continue to provide counsel as requested by Sony’s management team, acting [...]

  • CD Projekt Red Is Planning Its

    CD Projekt Red Is Planning Its 'Most Important' E3 Ever

    This year’s E3 will be the “most important” in developer CD Projekt Red’s history, CEO Adam Kicinski said on Wednesday during the company’s 2018 financial results presentation. The “Cyberpunk 2077” developer revealed it is planning a surprise for its E3 presentation, adding that E3 is the best place to announce release dates for games. The [...]

  • Head of Google Stadia Discusses the

    Head of Google Stadia Discusses the Reality of its Dream

    Google’s greatest promise with Stadia is that it frees video games from boxes, unhinging the imagination of creators, of players, of streamers in a way never possible before in the roughly four-decade history of the medium. Stadia aims to take the ubiquitous nature of gaming culture and apply it to the games themselves, making it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad