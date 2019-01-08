‘Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen’ Coming to Switch in April

“Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen” is making its way to the Nintendo Switch this spring, Capcom announced Tuesday.

The game is an expanded version of “Dragon’s Dogma,” which originally released in 2013, the year after the original. While it’s already available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and PC, this will be the first portable console the game can be played on.

“Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen” is coming out April 23 and will cost $29.99, according to a press release.

The RPG is set in a world called Gransys, and allows players to pick from nine different vocations, such as mage, warrior, ranger, etc. Players have three companions that fight independently to aid them on their journey and take down enemies.

This port to the Switch will include “all previously released extra content, DLC and the ‘Dark Arisen’ expansion content,” according to the press release.

The success of “Dragon’s Dogma” led Capcom to develop the massively multiplayer online game “Dragon’s Dogma Online” back in 2015. Unfortunately, playing the MMORPG until the release of “Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen” for Switch will prove difficult, as the game was only released in Japan, with no western release in sight, unfortunately.

Capcom fans should not despair, though, as the company’s profits boosted in 2018, in part because “Monster Hunter World” has been a huge success in the past year, selling more than 10 million copies. Despite this, Capcom shuttered its Vancouver studio, the one behind “Dead Rising,” last September.

In other Capcom news, a playable demo of the upcoming “Resident Evil 2” remake is coming Friday.