×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dragon Quest Walk’ Bringing AR Slimes to Japan

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dragon Quest Walk” is an upcoming augmented reality game coming to Japan, Square Enix announced via a playful trailer on Sunday.

The teaser for the upcoming mobile game shows Slimes, Skeletons, and other common “Dragon Quest” monsters taking over the streets of Japan in a trailer that’s a mixture of adorable and horrifying. You can watch it for yourself, above.

dragon-quest-screen

The mobile game allows players to battle against various “Dragon Quest” monsters, but has other features as well. For example, the Japanese “Dragon Quest” website shows off a “My Room” feature, which seems to allow players to decorate their own virtual home.

“‘Dragon Quest Walk’ is a location services-based game for smartphones,” according to the official website, translation courtesy of Gematsu. “Become the protagonist and walk around the real world, which was become the world of ‘Dragon Quest,’ to move forward on your adventure in an RPG like no ‘Dragon Quest’ before it.”

The mobile game seems to be Square Enix’s answer to the recent AR-game craze. The fad arguably took off with “Pokemon Go,” the massively popular AR game which has players catch pokemon against the backdrop of their everyday lives, launched in 2016.

Recently, it was also revealed that “Minecraft” will have its own AR game, called “Minecraft Earth.”

As AR games continue to be popular, it makes sense that Square Enix would bring one of its popular franchises into the AR mobile game fold. The questions is whether or not US players will get a chance to enjoy the game— there’s no word yet on whether or not Square Enix will make “Dragon Quest Walk” a worldwide release.

A beta for 20,000 people will occur on June 11, according to the Japanese “Dragon Quest” website.

“Dragon Quest Walk” is coming to Android and iOS devices in Japan sometime this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Gaming

  • call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2019

    No Zombies in 2019 'Modern Warfare'

    The upcoming “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will not have a zombies mode, campaign gameplay director of the game Jacob Minkoff told PlayStation Lifestyle on Thursday. Minkoff explained that a zombies mode would not be in line with the realistic aesthetic of the latest “Modern Warfare” game that Infinity Ward has in mind, which was [...]

  • dragon-quest-walk

    'Dragon Quest Walk' Bringing AR Slimes to Japan

    “Dragon Quest Walk” is an upcoming augmented reality game coming to Japan, Square Enix announced via a playful trailer on Sunday. The teaser for the upcoming mobile game shows Slimes, Skeletons, and other common “Dragon Quest” monsters taking over the streets of Japan in a trailer that’s a mixture of adorable and horrifying. You can [...]

  • magic the gatering netflix

    Magic: The Gathering Animated Series From Russo Brothers Set at Netflix

    A Magic: The Gathering animated series is coming to Netflix, Variety has learned. Joe and Anthony Russo, Wizards of The Coast, and Hasbro’s Allspark Animation have teamed with Netflix to bring the fantasy game to the screen for the first time in the franchise’s history. The Russos will oversee the creation of an all new storyline [...]

  • Ion Maiden Savors the Strange Taste

    Ion Maiden Savors the Strange Taste of Nostalgia

    A few days ago, Jon St. John, the voice actor behind the ‘90s video game icon Duke Nukem, tweeted out a call to arms, asking fans of the character to rally together to try to get a new entry in the long-dormant series greenlit. While we live in a time where unlikely revivals from previous [...]

  • Nreal Light AR glasses

    Nreal Announces $499 Consumer AR Glasses

    Chinese augmented reality upstart Nreal announced a $499 consumer version of its Light AR glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Santa Clara, Calif. Thursday. The consumer edition is similar to the AR glasses the Nreal first showed off at CES earlier this year, but uses a phone for computation. “We’re excited to finally [...]

  • Why the New Call of Duty

    Why the New 'Call of Duty' Has a Playable Child Soldier Scene

    “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is many things — a reboot, an attempt at putting the modern back in “Modern Warfare,” a technical splendor — but above all else, it’s a game that seems to be trying to tackle concerning real-world, modern-day issues through the lens of a first-person shooter. The notion of military shooters [...]

  • The Reinvention of Modern Warfare

    The Reinvention of Modern Warfare

    The next Call of Duty hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 25, bringing with it full crossplay, a robust, sometimes-troubling, ripped-from-the-headlines single-player campaign, as well as a still to be detailed multiplayer experience and collection of strategic cooperative missions. Simply named “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” the game also is a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad