×

Goku’s Story the Focus of Upcoming ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Action Role-Playing Game

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Classic characters are returning in an all new action RPG, the working title of which is “Dragon Ball Game – Project Z,” announced by Bandai Namco on Sunday via trailer.

Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and more are in the upcoming game which will tell the story of the Dragon Balls. For those who grew up watching “Dragon Ball Z,” the 90s television show, the story of the magical Dragon Balls and those that seek them out is a familiar one, but this new game seems to offer players a chance to play through the story. Shots of Goku (aka Kakarot) walking past the Capsule Corporation headquarters, the Kame house, and a forest scene suggest that he will be the protagonist for at least the majority of the game.

It seems that rather than being primarily a fighting game, this upcoming title will have more of an RPG feel, similar perhaps to the “Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku” series released for the Game Boy Advance? The game is in development at Tokyo-based CyberConnect2, which is perhaps best known for its work on “Naruto” fighting titles published by Bandai Namco.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a “Dragon Ball” game without the fighting, and there are plenty of brightly animated sequences of classic fights against foes like Frieza in this reveal trailer.

The trailer offered throwbacks to fighting games “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2,” released in 2016 and the more recent “Dragonball Fighter Z” in 2018 before showing the newest project set in the “Dragon Ball” universe. Stylistically and in gameplay, though, this project looks to be something quite different.

“Dragon Ball Game – Project Z,” which is not the final title, is coming sometime in 2019 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Gaming

  • Goku's Story the Focus of Upcoming

    Goku's Story the Focus of Upcoming 'Dragon Ball Z' Action Role-Playing Game

    Classic characters are returning in an all new action RPG, the working title of which is “Dragon Ball Game – Project Z,” announced by Bandai Namco on Sunday via trailer. Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and more are in the upcoming game which will tell the story of the Dragon Balls. For those who grew up watching [...]

  • Video Games' 2019: Lawsuits, Streaming, Child

    Video Games' 2019: Lawsuits, Streaming, Child Safety, Dying Retail

    Each December, critics and analysts put on their glasses and give the preceding year a 20/20 hindsight wrap-up. It’s important also to take a moment before getting swallowed whole by January’s news blitz to look forward at what we might expect as 2019 starts to unfold. So, put the “Destiny” divorce, Unity’s Improbable squabble, and [...]

  • Peter Baxter, President & Co-Founder, Slamdance

    After 'Super Columbine Massacre RPG!': The Rebirth of The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    More than a decade has passed since The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition was removed from Utah’s annual independent film festival following an online furor over the entry and consequent removal of the controversial game “Super Columbine Massacre RPG!”.  But the decision to close the Guerrilla showcase “was not based on controversy,” Slamdance President Peter Baxter [...]

  • Anthem

    'Anthem' Still Broken, EA Says 24 Hours After Reporting it Fixed

    About 24 hours after assuring fans that the main issues impacting the VIP demo for “Anthem” were resolved, Electronic Arts is now saying that it is continuing to work to fix those same issues. “We are continuing to track current issues for the Anthem VIP Demo and the team is working very diligently to quickly [...]

  • 'Call of Duty' Is Best-Selling Franchise

    'Call of Duty' Is Best-Selling Franchise For 10th Consecutive Year

    “Call of Duty” was the best-selling console franchise in the U.S. for the 10th consecutive year in 2018, according to market research company The NPD Group. Now, publisher Activision is taking a moment to thank fans for their support. “Together, we’ve battled from the Favelas to Nuketown; served in an elite task force and as [...]

  • Detective Pikachu

    'Detective Pikachu' Sequel in Development With '22 Jump Street' Writer

    Ryan Reynolds’ “Detective Pikachu” is already getting a sequel. Oren Uziel will write the script for the second installment to the upcoming live-action movie “Detective Pikachu.” Uziel most recently worked on the screenplay for Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog.” His past credits include writing and directing “Shimmer Lake,” and penning “The Cloverfield Paradox” and “22 [...]

  • GLAAD Discusses 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Nomination

    GLAAD Discusses 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Nomination For Upcoming Media Awards

    GLAAD took to its official blog to celebrate its first ever nominees in the Outstanding Video Game category for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The five previously-announced nominees up for the award include “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” “The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset,” “Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire,” “Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire,” and “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad