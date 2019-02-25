×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo’s ‘Dragalia Lost’ Surpasses Super Mario, Animal Crossing Revenue on Mobile

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo’s latest mobile game, “Dragalia Lost,” came out less than six months ago, but it’s already surpassed “Super Mario Run” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” in lifetime revenue to date, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

Player spending in “Dragalia Lost” is now more than $75 million worldwide on the App Store and Google Play, Sensor Tower said. That’s more than the estimated $68.6 million in gross revenue “Super Mario Run” made since its launch in December 2016, and more than the estimated $70.8 million “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” made since November 2017.

Players in Japan contributed the most toward the action-RPG’s revenues. That country accounts for about 65% of the $75 million grossed to-date, Sensor Tower said. The United States is the game’s second largest market, contributing 18% of the revenue.

“While it’s made only a fraction of the more than $500 million we estimate Nintendo’s best performing mobile game, ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’, has brought in since February 2017, ‘Dragalia Lost’ has established itself as a relatively close second to that title in terms of monthly revenue,” said Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson. “In January, it generated close to $15.7 million in player spending, which was 76% of the $20.7 million grossed by ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ for the month. What’s important to note is that ‘Dragalia Lost’ achieved this from just five countries, compared to the 40 where ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ is available.”

Nintendo announced it was teaming up with Japanese developer Cygames to create “Dragalia Lost” in April 2017. It’s the first mobile game from the company not based on an existing intellectual property. Featuring swipe-based controls, it lets players amass a collection of characters, dragons, and items as they complete the story campaign either solo or in 4-player co-op. It has over 60 voiced characters and a soundtrack by Japanese artist Daoko.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Gaming

  • 'Dragalia Lost' Surpasses 'Super Mario,' 'Animal

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Surpasses Super Mario, Animal Crossing Revenue on Mobile

    Nintendo’s latest mobile game, “Dragalia Lost,” came out less than six months ago, but it’s already surpassed “Super Mario Run” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” in lifetime revenue to date, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Player spending in “Dragalia Lost” is now more than $75 million worldwide on the App Store and Google [...]

  • 'Resident Evil Zero,' 'Resident Evil 1,'

    'Resident Evil Zero,' 'Resident Evil 1,' 'Resident Evil 4' Dated for Switch

    ‘Resident Evil Zero,’ ‘Resident Evil 1,’ and ‘Resident Evil 4’ are all hitting the Nintendo Switch eshop on May 21, Capcom announced Monday. Capcom also announced that “Resident Evil Origins Collection,” a retail packaged game which bundles together “Resident Evil Zero” and “Resident Evil 1,” will be hitting North American stores later this year. The [...]

  • UK Gov Holding Inquiry On Gaming

    UK Gov Holding Inquiry On Gaming Disorder, 'Addictive Technologies'

    The UK Parliament will hold an inquiry regarding gaming disorder and addictive immersive technologies on Wednesday, according to its official government website. The UK government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee will look into the larger reach of technologies and their potential to be addictive by asking for experts to weigh in on the matter. [...]

  • Flags wave outside Parliament as the

    Brexit: Fear, Uncertainty Dominate UK Video Games Industry

    Deal or no deal, the United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29. Brexit, a move voted for via public referendum in June 2016 and officially triggered in 2017, will mean the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union and loses voting privileges on the EU’s laws [...]

  • EA, Activision Appear in List of

    EA, Activision Appear in List of Top 100 Overpaid CEOs

    Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard were both called out for having overpaid CEOs in an annual list from As You Sow. As You Sow is a non-profit shareholder advocacy group that publishes a yearly report on the 100 most overpaid CEOs of the S&P 500 Index to call out “excessive compensation.” The organization calculates the [...]

  • Microsoft Announces $3500 Hololens 2 at

    Microsoft Unveils Hololens 2, Its Next-Generation Augmented Reality Headset

    Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its Hololens augmented reality headset at a press event in Barcelona Sunday. The new headset features more than double the field of view of the original Hololens, according to Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman, while still offering 47 pixels per degree of sight. Say hello to #HoloLens2. pic.twitter.com/eVBQ9OUeM1 — [...]

  • Firefox Reality

    Mozilla to Bring Firefox AR/VR Browser to Microsoft's Hololens 2

    Microsoft’s newly-announced Hololens 2 augmented reality (AR) headset will get an alternative browser, courtesy of Mozilla: The Firefox maker announced Sunday morning that it is bringing its Firefox Reality AR/VR browser to the headset when it launches this summer. Microsoft used a press event ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Sunday to officially announce [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad