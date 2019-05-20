Double Fine’s Apocalyptic Rogue-Like ‘Rad’ Coming August 20

Double Fine Productions’ upcoming 3D rogue-like “Rad” is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 20, the developer announced Monday.

Set in a post-post apocalyptic world in which humanity has faced the end of the world twice over, players take on the role of a teen protagonist who is forced to venture out into a radioactive wasteland to find the solution that will heal the world. “The fate of the world depends on the player, a sweet bat, and whatever strange new abilities they gain as the world around them ravages their body — twisting and mutating them into something far less than human, but far more powerful,” reads a synopsis from publisher Bandai Namco.

In celebration of its upcoming launch, Double Fine is kicking into gear a “Rad” fan art contest, where the community can submit their Rad-centric graffiti designs. Entries will be evaluated by the development team, with the winning design to be featured in the game itself, and the grand prize winner receiving additional gear, including a skateboard, glow-in-the-dark action figure, lunch box and floppy disk. Two runner up winners will also be chosen to receive these limited swag items.

“We’re almost at the home stretch and I couldn’t be more excited for everyone to jump into what we’ve built with RAD,” said Lee Petty, Project Lead at Double Fine Productions. “One of the best parts of developing RAD has been getting early feedback from the community with the Closed Beta. I want our fans and future players to know that they’re being heard and we’re going to bring an experience they’ll want to keep going back to.”