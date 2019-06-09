Double Fine Productions Joins Xbox Game Studios

Indie developer Double Fine Productions is joining Xbox Game Studios, head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty announced during Xbox’s E3 2019 press conference.

Double Fine was founded in 2000 by former LucasArts designer Tim Schafer. It’s perhaps best known for adventure games “Broken Age” and “Grim Fandango Remastered,” along with the cult classic platformer “Psychonauts.” The studio is currently working on a sequel.

