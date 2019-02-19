Double Fine Next Game After ‘Psychonauts 2’ Likely a ‘Not Sequel’

Tim Schafer isn’t yet talking about what game will come next for Double Fine Productions following the release of “Psychonauts 2,” but he has some general ideas.

“We’re doing a sequel right now and I have an urge to make a not sequel,” he told Variety during a recent interview.

The problem, he went on, isn’t about not wanting to work on a follow-up to one of the developer’s games, like “Brutal Legend,” but rather having so many new ideas he’d rather dive into.

“The channel in your creative mind gets filled up with these ideas,” he said. “There’s a backlog of those I want to make.”

That isn’t to say he wouldn’t make a “Brutal Legends 2” “given infinite time and money. I play it almost every year on Rocktober 13th. I’m very nostalgic about it.”

But right now most of DoubleFine is deep in development on “Psychonauts 2,” he said. The game recently went alpha. The studio is split up into four teams of a dozen or so people each, and three of those teams are working on the game.

The team is also still very interested in continuing its work with the indie community through its annual Day of the Devs event, a showcase of playable demos hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit.

Day of the Devs was created in response to a common struggle indie developers were running into, Schafer said.

“We saw a lot of indie games that were having more and more trouble getting awareness,” he said. “It was this realization that we had this ability to help out with that.”

Double Fine finds itself in a strange position: One of a few companies of a certain size still standing.

Schafer describes the studio as a “size that used to be really common, but isn’t anymore.” Or about 60 people.

That particular studio size means that the group can pursue their own ideas for games and then “hustle to get the money to make them.”

“We’re a big enough size that we can do some impressive things, but small enough that we can try and do our own thing.”

Despite the seemingly constant struggle to find funding and make games, Schafer said Double Fine has no interest in changing.

“We have ambitions to make a game of a certain size,” he said. “When I started at Lucas Arts there were 40 developers and when I left there were 300. I feel like this is a great size to be to feel like a family.”