×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Double Fine Next Game After ‘Psychonauts 2’ Likely a ‘Not Sequel’

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Schafer14th British Academy Games Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 12 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Jamie Simonds/Bafta/REX/Shutterstock

Tim Schafer isn’t yet talking about what game will come next for Double Fine Productions following the release of “Psychonauts 2,” but he has some general ideas.

“We’re doing a sequel right now and I have an urge to make a not sequel,” he told Variety during a recent interview.

The problem, he went on, isn’t about not wanting to work on a follow-up to one of the developer’s games, like “Brutal Legend,” but rather having so many new ideas he’d rather dive into.

“The channel in your creative mind gets filled up with these ideas,” he said.  “There’s a backlog of those I want to make.”

That isn’t to say he wouldn’t make a “Brutal Legends 2” “given infinite time and money. I play it almost every year on Rocktober 13th. I’m very nostalgic about it.”

But right now most of DoubleFine is deep in development on “Psychonauts 2,” he said. The game recently went alpha. The studio is split up into four teams of a dozen or so people each, and three of those teams are working on the game.

The team is also still very interested in continuing its work with the indie community through its annual Day of the Devs event, a showcase of playable demos hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit.

Related

Day of the Devs was created in response to a common struggle indie developers were running into, Schafer said.

“We saw a lot of indie games that were having more and more trouble getting awareness,” he said. “It was this realization that we had this ability to help out with that.”

Double Fine finds itself in a strange position: One of a few companies of a certain size still standing.

Schafer describes the studio as a “size that used to be really common, but isn’t anymore.” Or about 60 people.

That particular studio size means that the group can pursue their own ideas for games and then “hustle to get the money to make them.”

“We’re a big enough size that we can do some impressive things, but small enough that we can try and do our own thing.”

Despite the seemingly constant struggle to find funding and make games, Schafer said Double Fine has no interest in changing.

“We have ambitions to make a game of a certain size,” he said. “When I started at Lucas Arts there were 40 developers and when I left there were 300. I feel like this is a great size to be to feel like a family.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Gaming

  • Tim Schafer14th British Academy Games Awards,

    Double Fine Next Game After 'Psychonauts 2' Likely a 'Not Sequel'

    Tim Schafer isn’t yet talking about what game will come next for Double Fine Productions following the release of “Psychonauts 2,” but he has some general ideas. “We’re doing a sequel right now and I have an urge to make a not sequel,” he told Variety during a recent interview. The problem, he went on, [...]

  • Paradox Interactive Had Its 'Best Year

    Paradox Interactive Had Its 'Best Year to Date' in 2018

    Video game publisher Paradox Interactive just had its “best year to date,” CEO Ebba Ljungerud said during a financial results report on Tuesday. The company had its best income quarter in Q4 2018, despite not releasing any new games during that time. Revenues increased 51% to 336.9 million SEK (about $36 million USD) compared to [...]

  • 'PUBG Mobile' x 'Resident Evil 2'

    'PUBG Mobile' x 'Resident Evil 2' Debut 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' Crossover Event

    “Resident Evil 2” meets “PUBG Mobile” with the portable battle royale’s new gameplay mode “Zombie: Survive Till Dawn,” available now. The new collaboration between the mobile iteration of “PUBG” and the survival horror hit “Resident Evil 2” launched on Tuesday, featuring three days and two nights of in-game time all rolled up into one 30-minute [...]

  • ELeague - street-fighter-v

    'Street Fighter V's' Next Opponent Is … 'Puzzle & Dragons'

    “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” has a new opponent — the popular match-3 puzzle game “Puzzle & Dragons,” developer GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Monday. The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Collab is already underway and ends on March 3. During this time, players can make their way through three brand new “Puzzle & Dragons” [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Games Suing Organizers of Disastrous 'Fortnite' Festival

    Epic Games is suing the organizers behind a U.K. “Fortnite” festival that happened over the weekend, according to Epic Games. Fortnite Live Norwich was billed as the “Fortnite” event of the year. The two-day festival advertised outdoor laser tag, a climbing wall, archery, and more. Tickets started at £12, with wristbands for unlimited access going [...]

  • Google Hosts GDC Keynote in Which

    Google Hosting GDC Keynote in Which 'All Will be Revealed'

    Google is hosting a keynote at this year’s Game Developers Conference that promises to reveal all, according to an invite sent out to press including Variety. While Google has been attending GDC and hosting events at the annual gathering since at least 2010, this appears to be the first time the company is holding a [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Usurped by 'PUBG Mobile' in

    'Fortnite' on App Store Usurped by 'PUBG Mobile' in January

    Player spending in “PUBG Mobile” overtook the amount spent in the iOS version of “Fortnite” last month for the first time, according to Sensor Tower. Global spending in “PUBG Mobile” was up 24% from December, with players spending an estimated $45.2 million on the App Store and Google Play versions of the game. “Fortnite” on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad