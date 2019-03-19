‘Doom Eternal’ Coming to Google’s New Stadia Service

Id Software’s upcoming action sequel “Doom Eternal” is coming to Google’s new game streaming service called Stadia, the two companies announced during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Google’s Stadia promises seamless 60 FPS and 1080p on any device with a Chrome browser, including tablets, phones, laptops, and smart televisions. All of the game’s information is stored at Google’s data centers, which means there’s no downloading, installing, or patching. Google recently tested the technology using Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” under the name Project Stream.

When “Doom Eternal” launches on Stadia, it will feature 4K resolution and 60 FPS, id Software said. A playable demo is currently available at GDC.

Developing…