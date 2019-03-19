‘Doom Eternal’ Coming to Google’s New Stadia Service

Id Software’s upcoming action sequel “Doom Eternal” is coming to Google’s new game streaming service called Stadia, the two companies announced during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Google’s Stadia promises seamless 60 FPS and 1080p on any device with a Chrome browser, including tablets, phones, laptops, and smart televisions. All of the game’s information is stored at Google’s data centers, which means there’s no downloading, installing, or patching. Google recently tested the technology using Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” under the name Project Stream.
When “Doom Eternal” launches on Stadia, it will feature 4K resolution and 60 FPS, id Software said. A playable demo is currently available at GDC.
Developing…
Popular on Variety
Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros
John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'
Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'
Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'
Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming
Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'
Google officially unveiled its new video game streaming service Stadia during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with a new controller. Where other game controllers typically use Bluetooth, the Stadia Controller uses a Wi-Fi connection to detect which device a person wants to play on, Google vice president and general manager [...]
Breaking into the game industry is a daunting endeavor. Often times independent solo developers feel isolated from everyone else and their perception of how things work is easily shaped by public discourse and their own expectations. Breaking into the industry from South Africa is even tougher since you’re an entire continent away from the main [...]
Stadia is Google’s game streaming service that is designed to let you play high-end games on most modern screens — be they phone, laptop, tablet, or TV — with very little download time and no loss of fidelity, the company announced Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference. “Our next big effort is to build a [...]
Survivors of sexual exploitation and various anti-sexual exploitation and trafficking organizations are calling on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to ban New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after his arrest in Florida last month. In addition to the Patriots, Kraft owns the Overwatch League team Boston Uprising, which is currently participating in the esport’s second season. [...]
While most of the discussion around Amazon’s presence in the game industry revolves around their scattershot game projects and rumored cloud gaming platform, the tech giant has been far more involved in building the backend infrastructure for major games. Companies like Square Enix and Zynga both use Amazon Games Tech, Amazon’s portfolio of services that [...]
Ubisoft just fixed an annoying bug in its new online action-RPG “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” that prevented player skills from functioning properly. The bug caused abilities like the drone and shield to immediately destroy themselves after activation and go on a 15-second cooldown, according to players on “The Division 2” subreddit. Ubisoft’s development team [...]
“The press is dead.” At least when it comes to selling small independent games, according to Jason Rohrer (“The Castle Doctrine,” “One Hour One Life”). In an era that prioritizes influencers and content creators, Rohrer believes the press no longer factor into how games are promoted and sold. To support his position, presented in a [...]