‘Doctor Who: Edge of Time’ Feature-Length VR Game Coming This September

“Doctor Who’s” Jodie Whittaker is lending her voice to the upcoming virtual reality game “Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time,” developer Maze Theory and BBC Studios announced on Monday.

Coming this September, “Doctor Who: The Edge of Time” is an interactive adventure game inspired by the long-running television series’ 55 year history. In “The Edge of Time,” players pilot the TARDIS in an attempt to seek out the Doctor while time-hopping to recover time crystals that can repair space-time. Through a series of puzzles and grapples with classic monsters – from Daleks to a new as-of-yet-unseen monster – the aim is to defeat a deadly virus that threatens to destroy reality.

Developed by immersive entertainment studio Maze Theory, a development company led by former Activision and PlayStation veterans, “Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time” will launch on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and Vive Cosmos.

“VR is the perfect home for a truly immersive Doctor Who adventure. Fans and newcomers alike will be able to experience the universe of Doctor Who like never before, working with the Doctor and facing enemies new and old. Gaming is a key part of the future of Doctor Who and allows us to tell new and exciting stories beyond the TV screen,” said Head of Digital Entertainment & Games for BBC Studios Bradley Crooks.

“Maze Theory is committed to re-defining storytelling through awesome, innovative and immersive experiences in virtual reality. Doctor Who is an incredibly exciting and timeless franchise with a passionate and committed global fan base. We are looking to give them an entirely new experience; an opportunity to team up with the Doctor and feel like they are in the show. This, of course, includes piloting the TARDIS, a dream come true for fans,” said Maze Theory Creative Director Marcus Moresby.