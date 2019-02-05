×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Says Its Never Been Good at Video Games, Remains Happy With EA’s Work

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Infinity Discontinued
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The Walt Disney Company has a “good relationship” with Electronic Arts and has no interest in returning to video games, something with which it was never able to “demonstrate much skill,” CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call Tuesday.

“We’re good at making films and television shows and theme parks and cruise ships and the like, we’ve just never managed to demonstrate much skill on the publishing side of games,” Iger said in response to a question about Disney’s potential future involvement in video game development.

The Walt Disney Company has been shedding its video game development and publishing interests almost as long as it’s been in the business of making interactive entertainment. Over the course of decades, Disney has created, and purchased studios and publishers only to later shut them down. In 2016, Disney discontinued the highly-regarded “Disney Infinity” franchise and closed down the developer, ending all self-publishing efforts. That effort continued in 2018 with the closing of “Club Penguin Island: and the sale of “Emoji Blitz.”

Walt Disney also partnered with Electronic Arts in 2013, granting the developer exclusive video game rights to Star Wars franchise. That decision was thrown into question recently with EA’s handling of a number of its Star Wars games. “Star Wars Battlefront II” came under fire for its use of questionable microtransaction loot boxes, and EA recently announced it had killed off one of its games, turning it into a smaller project.

Related

Coincidentally, Electronic Arts was holding its earnings call at the same time as Disney. During its call, EA confirmed that another Star Wars game, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” would be out this year. 

Iger seemed either unaware of some of the drama surrounding EA’s recent handling of the Star Wars brand or unconcerned when an analyst asked him for his thoughts on where video games fit into Disney’s business moving forward.

“We’re obviously mindful of the size of that business,” Iger said. “Over the years, as you know, we’ve tried our hand at self-publishing, we’ve bought companies, we’ve sold companies, we’ve bought developers, we’ve closed developers. And we’ve found over the years that we haven’t been particularly good at the self-publishing side, but we’ve been great at the licensing side which obviously doesn’t require that much allocation of capital.

“Since we’re allocating capital in other directions … we’ve just decided that the best place for us to be in that space is licensing and not publishing. We’ve had good relationships with some of those we’re licensing to, notably EA and the relationship on the Star Wars properties, and we’re probably going to stay on that side of the business and put our capital elsewhere.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • Disney Infinity Discontinued

    Disney Says Its Never Been Good at Video Games, Remains Happy With EA's Work

    The Walt Disney Company has a “good relationship” with Electronic Arts and has no interest in returning to video games, something with which it was never able to “demonstrate much skill,” CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call Tuesday. “We’re good at making films and television shows and theme parks and cruise ships and [...]

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    'Sea of Thieves' Available for Free This Week in Friends Play Free Event

    “Sea of Thieves” developer Rare is introducing a Friends Play Free event to the pirate game starting Feb. 6 until Feb. 13, it was announced on Tuesday. Those who already own the title or have played the game using a current Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to invite up to three friends to [...]

  • Electronic Arts Logo

    EA Is Working on Its Next 'Need For Speed' and 'Plants Vs. Zombies'

    Electronic Arts announced plans for new entries in both the “Need for Speed” and “Plants vs. Zombies” franchises during its Tuesday financial webcast. Company CFO Blake Jorgensen said the publisher will “deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles,” during the call, although details regarding the upcoming entries have not yet been revealed. [...]

  • Massive 'Halo' Theme Park Set to

    Massive 'Halo' Theme Park Set to Tour United States

    A 300,000-square-foot Halo theme park is set to start touring the United States this summer, Microsoft announced Tuesday. Halo: Outpost Discovery will take over convention centers in five major cities as it tours from coast to coast, delivering an expansive look at the fictional universe of the  popular first-person shooter franchise through VR experiences, video [...]

  • Xbox Game Pass February Additions Revealed,

    Xbox Game Pass February Additions Revealed, Sport Red Wireless Controller Debuted

    Microsoft revealed a full lineup for Xbox Game Pass’s February additions, as well as a striking new Sport Red wireless controller debuting this spring. Among the newest and hottest games to join Xbox Game Pass are the upcoming “Crackdown 3” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” as well as “The Walking Dead: The Complete First [...]

  • Titanfall 2

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' and New 'Titanfall' Coming This Fall

    Electronic Arts will release the next games in the “Star Wars” and “Titanfall” franchise in Fall 2019, the company announced during its Q3 Financial call on Tuesday. “Respawn also plans to launch a premium game this year that is a new twist on the Titanfall universe. More to come on that in the months ahead,” [...]

  • Xbox One controller

    Microsoft Studios Re-Named Xbox Game Studio as Xbox Brand Expands Beyond Consoles

    Microsoft Studios will now be known as Xbox Game Studio, the game developer announced on Tuesday in a statement written by Corporate Vice President Matt Booty. This comes as part of a push from the company to increase the brand power of Xbox, to expand it beyond consoles. “At Xbox, we believe when everyone plays, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad