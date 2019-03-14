×
Discord Launches New Verified Checkmarks and Servers for Game Devs

CREDIT: Discord

Discord launched new verified checkmarks, servers, and other community tools on Thursday designed to help developers and publishers connect with gamers.

These verified servers — an expansion upon those first launched in October 2017 — are available to developers for a small fee, and allow them to sell games directly through their verified store pages. Verified servers are also included in Discord’s server discovery feature, which connects to a directory of 250 million users. Following this update, Discord is replacing its game store tab with its Nitro subscription games catalog, the company added.

“We’ve learned that devs want to avoid the friction and cost of a traditional storefront by selling directly to their community. So, you can now create a store channel within your server where anyone can get your game,” reads a Medium blog post from the chat platform.

Check out Discord’s official blog post on Medium for full details on the changes to verified servers.

