Discord Nitro Users Now Have Server Boosting Perks

Discord Nitro subscribers can now boost servers which adds extra perks to the communication platform, the company revealed via a video announcement released on Tuesday.

The new perk for Nitro users allows them to boost servers with various add-ons like extra emoji slots, higher audio quality, and other bonuses. Basically, improvements that all users in the server can enjoy.

If enough users boost a server, the server can even get a custom invite URL and up to 100 MB of upload space for non-Nitro members of the server.

By boosting a server, the user gets a special badge that identifies them as a booster and also get a special role designated in the server. A Nitro subscriber can boost one server at a time. Once a server is selected for the boost, the user will be notified that they cannot boost another server for seven days.

Basically, perks are determined by the number of users boosting a server, which helps that server reach certain levels. One or two users boosting a server gets it to level one, 10 users boosting a server helps it reach level two, and then 50 or more server boosts makes a server reach level three.

Discord is a popular application for PC gamers, but is used by many people for their various communication needs. Discord allows for users to connect on designated servers through text chat, voice chat, and even video chat. The service is completely free to use, but users can opt for the Discord Nitro subscription service for $9.99 a month, which gives them the new Server Boosting perks but also grants access to a library of curated games to play and other perks.

The perks for the Discord Nitro Server Boost Levels are as follows, courtesy of the Discord Blog:

Level 1 Perks:

  • +50 Emoji Slots (for a total of 100 emojis)
  • 128 Kbps Audio Quality
  • Custom Splash Background
  • Animated Server Icon

Level 2 Perks:

  • Everything in Level 1 and…..
  • +50 Emoji Slots (for a total of 150 emojis)
  • 256 Kbps Audio Quality
  • Server Banner
  • 50MB Upload Limit for non-Nitro members (server only)

Level 3 Perks:

  • Everything in Level 1 AND Level 2 AND…..
  • +100 Emoji Slots (for a total of 250 emojis)
  • 384Kbps Audio Quality
  • 100MB Upload Limit for non-Nitro members (server only)
  • Vanity URL 

Instructions for how to boost a server are available on the Discord Blog.

