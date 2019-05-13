×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discord Celebrates Four Years With 250 Million Users

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Discord

Gamer-centric chat platform Discord is turning four years old, and has amassed over 250 million users since its debut in 2015.

Discord’s user base now rivals that of “Fortnite,” with 250 million chatters registered across both web and mobile platforms and over 56 million people using the service monthly. A set of data provided by the company reveals that an average of 850 million messages are sent per day, with 25 billion messages sent per month on both mobile and web platforms – which is a bit like everyone in the world sending at least four messages apiece.

Discord has been a favorite for users looking for places to come together and chat about games, offering tight-knit communities for just about every niche, including topics like sports, music, news, and pets in addition to the gaming conversations available on the platform.

Among Discord’s various chat servers, some of its most popular verified communities include groups for “Fortnite,” “SpellBreak,” “PUBG Mobile,” “Clash Royale,” “Minecraft,” “Zombs Royale,” and “Rainbow Six.”

Related

The platform has grown over 50% in one year as well, with over 165 employees since it first opened four years ago. As it celebrates this important milestone in its history, we can likely look forward to additional features and other communities springing up as the years go by.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Video Game Industry Association Appoints New

    Video Game Industry Association Appoints New President, CEO

    Stanley Pierre-Louis, an industry executive with more than two decades of entertainment experience, will be the Entertainment Software Association’s (ESA) new President and CEO, the group announced Monday. The news comes days after a months-long investigation into the association by Variety found an organization adrift, staggered by the departure of its past president who had a [...]

  • First Look At 'Oddworld: Soulstorm' Gameplay

    First Look At 'Oddworld: Soulstorm' Gameplay Shows A New Beginning For Abe

    Oddworld Inhabitants released the first look at gameplay from “Oddworld: Soulstorm,” the follow-up to “Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty” with a new game trailer. “Oddworld: Soulstorm” is the second game in what the developer has planned as a penology, following Abe on his “oddysee” in a true sequel to the first game. It picks up right [...]

  • Devolver Digital Teases E3 2019 Conference

    Devolver Digital Teases E3 2019 Conference

    Video games publisher Devolver Digital is holding its E3 2019 press conference next month, the company announced via a tweet on Friday. The press conference is happening on June 9 at 7:00 p.m. PST, and it can be streamed via the official Devolver Digital Twitch. Devolver Digital had fun with its press conference in 2017 [...]

  • 'Wolfenstein' Studio 'Actively Working' to Avoid

    'Wolfenstein' Studio 'Actively Working' to Avoid Crunch

    MachineGames, developer behind “Wolfenstein,” is working at eliminating crunch from its studio, John Jennings of production and tech wrote in an AMA Reddit thread on Saturday, as spotted by GameSpot. Crunch is a practice that’s unfortunately not uncommon in the games industry, in which developers work mandatory overtime to deliver a game or an update [...]

  • 'Tamagotchi' Digital Pets Make A Nostalgic

    'Tamagotchi' Digital Pets Make A Nostalgic Return on May 13

    Bandai America is bringing the nostalgia-infused virtual pet craze of “Tamagotchi” to a 21st century audience with “Tamagotchi On,” a revamped take on the keychain-sized plastic egg toy that launches May 13. Like the original toy from 1996, “Tamagotchi On” lets users raise a virtual pet from an egg, feeding and caring for it as [...]

  • Video Game Review: 'Rage 2'

    Video Game Review: 'Rage 2'

    There is a catharsis of conciseness at the heart of “Rage 2.” The last phrase you’ll want to use to describe id Software and Avalanche Studio’s latest romp is, despite its technical accuracy, “open-world.” “Rage 2” doesn’t trade in the pleasures most frequently associated with an open-world, and instead uses it as a playing field [...]

  • E3

    Inside the Disarray Facing the Video Game Organization Behind E3

    The video game association that conceived the industry’s national ratings system, handles all lobbying efforts and runs the massive annual E3 showcase is in disarray. The Entertainment Software Association is still staggered by the departure of its president and what numerous current and past employees tell Variety was a toxic environment rife with internal politics, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad