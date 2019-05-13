Discord Celebrates Four Years With 250 Million Users

Gamer-centric chat platform Discord is turning four years old, and has amassed over 250 million users since its debut in 2015.

Discord’s user base now rivals that of “Fortnite,” with 250 million chatters registered across both web and mobile platforms and over 56 million people using the service monthly. A set of data provided by the company reveals that an average of 850 million messages are sent per day, with 25 billion messages sent per month on both mobile and web platforms – which is a bit like everyone in the world sending at least four messages apiece.

Discord has been a favorite for users looking for places to come together and chat about games, offering tight-knit communities for just about every niche, including topics like sports, music, news, and pets in addition to the gaming conversations available on the platform.

Among Discord’s various chat servers, some of its most popular verified communities include groups for “Fortnite,” “SpellBreak,” “PUBG Mobile,” “Clash Royale,” “Minecraft,” “Zombs Royale,” and “Rainbow Six.”

The platform has grown over 50% in one year as well, with over 165 employees since it first opened four years ago. As it celebrates this important milestone in its history, we can likely look forward to additional features and other communities springing up as the years go by.