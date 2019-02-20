Discord Partners With 2K To Bring ‘BioShock,’ ‘XCOM,’ Others to Nitro

Discord is entering a partnership with 2K that will bring several of the publisher’s top-selling titles to Discord Nitro in 2019.

The collaboration will include five games at first: “XCOM: Enemy Unknown,” “BioShock Remastered,” “BioShock 2 Remastered,” “Sid Meier’s Civilization IV Complete,” and “Mafia.”

“Discord aims to provide players with the best content out there and this library of highly-regarded titles reflects that ongoing commitment,” said Discord CEO Jason Citron. “Our focus is to keep fostering passionate gaming communities so players and developers can always connect around the games that have brought them together.”

There are additional games coming to Nitro and the Discord store in the future, though it’s unclear at this time whether that will include new titles from the 2K catalogue or new games in general.

With Discord Nitro, players can access over 70 games for just $9.99 a month via the service. Currently, games like “Metro Redux,” “Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe,” and a wide selection of other titles are on offer with the service. It had its global launch after a soft test period in Australia on Jan. 23, 2017, and offers several perks for users looking to get more out of their Discord experience.

Discord Nitro subscribers can access the Nitro games via the Discord store, while Discord Nitro Classic users get animated emoji support, custom emoji, a Nitro badge, and other additions.