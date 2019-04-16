×
Microsoft's Rumored Disc-less Xbox One S Could Release In May

CREDIT: Microsoft
CREDIT: Microsoft

The Xbox One S All Digital console could arrive as early as May 7 for around $260, according to marketing images uncovered by German tech site Winfuture.de (via CNET).

The images appear to reveal an Xbox One S that looks virtually the same as the current Xbox One S, though there is no slot for the Blu-ray drive since it’s a disc-less model. It will feature a 1TB hard drive for digital game storage instead, as well as support for 4K UHD and HDR. It will include three games to get players started off, including “Sea of Thieves,” “Forza Horizon 3,” and “Minecraft.”

The All Digital model will rely on users’ digital game libraries and services like the Xbox Game Pass for players to experience various games since there is no optical drive. This particular Xbox model has been rumored for some time, with Variety reporting on two new cost-cutting Xbox One consoles back in November 2018 after a report from Thurrott surfaced.

Previously, Xbox’s Phil Spencer told Variety at E3 2018 that the company had indeed been working on multiple new Xbox game consoles, commenting on the company’s desire to make console gaming more accessible to everyone.

Microsoft has yet to announce or confirm the existence of the Xbox One S All Digital console just yet, but an upcoming episode of Inside Xbox scheduled for April 16 may reveal additional details on the rumored system. Further, E3 2019 is coming down the line, which Microsoft dated its 2019 press briefing for this year via Xbox Wire. Microsoft will run down its list of announcements of what’s to come for the brand on June 9, ahead of E3 as is typically the case.

