‘God of War’ Wins DICE Game of Year, Eight Other Awards

The PlayStation 4’s “God of War” was named Game of the Year at the 22nd annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night and took home eight other awards.
The SIE Santa Monica Studio developed and Sony Interactive Entertainment published game also took home awards for outstanding achievement in game direction, in game design, in story, in sound design, in music composition, in art direction and in character for Kratos. It was also named adventure game of the year. “God of War” was nominated for a total of a dozen awards.
The only other game to win more than one award at the evening’s show was “Celeste,” which was named action game of the year and won an award for outstanding achievement for an independent game.
The annual DICE Awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the interactive arts representing its more than 30,000 membership.
In addition to the awards for the industry’s best games and creators from the previous year, the evening awards also celebrated Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of 343 Industries, which oversees the Halo franchise, as the 2019 recipient of the Academy’s Hall of Fame Award.
The complete list of winners includes:
Game of the Year
“God of War”
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Portable Game of the Year
“Florence”
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Mountains
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
“Celeste”
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
“Beat Saber”
Publisher: Beat Games
Developer: Beat Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
“Tónandi”
Publisher: Magic Leap
Developer: Magic Leap and Sigur Rós
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
“Fortnite”
Publisher: Epic Games
Developer: Epic Games
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
“Into the Breach”
Publisher: Subset Games
Developer: Subset Games
Sports Game of the Year
“Mario Tennis Aces”
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Camelot Co. Ltd.
Role-Playing Game of the Year
“Monster Hunter: World”
Publisher: CAPCOM
Developer: CAPCOM
Racing Game of the Year
“Forza Horizon 4”
Publisher: Microsoft Studios
Developer: Playground Games
Fighting Game of the Year
“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”
Publisher: Nintendo of America
Developer: Nintendo, Sora Ltd., and BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.
Family Game of the Year
“Unravel Two”
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: ColdWood Interactive
Adventure Game of the Year
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Action Game of the Year
“Celeste”
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Outstanding Technical Achievement
“Red Dead Redemption 2”
Publisher: Rockstar Games
Developer: Rockstar Games
Outstanding Achievement in Story
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Character
“God of War” – Kratos
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
“Marvel’s Spider-Man”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Insomniac Games