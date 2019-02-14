‘God of War’ Wins DICE Game of Year, Eight Other Awards

The PlayStation 4’s “God of War” was named Game of the Year at the 22nd annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night and took home eight other awards.

The SIE Santa Monica Studio developed and Sony Interactive Entertainment published game also took home awards for outstanding achievement in game direction, in game design, in story, in sound design, in music composition, in art direction and in character for Kratos. It was also named adventure game of the year. “God of War” was nominated for a total of a dozen awards.

The only other game to win more than one award at the evening’s show was “Celeste,” which was named action game of the year and won an award for outstanding achievement for an independent game.

The annual DICE Awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the interactive arts representing its more than 30,000 membership.