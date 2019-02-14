×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘God of War’ Wins DICE Game of Year, Eight Other Awards

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
God of War

The PlayStation 4’s “God of War” was named Game of the Year at the 22nd annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night and took home eight other awards.

The SIE Santa Monica Studio developed and Sony Interactive Entertainment published game also took home awards for outstanding achievement in game direction, in game design, in story, in sound design, in music composition, in art direction and in character for Kratos. It was also named adventure game of the year. “God of War” was nominated for a total of a dozen awards.

The only other game to win more than one award at the evening’s show was “Celeste,” which was named action game of the year and won an award for outstanding achievement for an independent game.

The annual  DICE Awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the interactive arts representing its more than 30,000 membership.

In addition to the awards for the industry’s best games and creators from the previous year, the evening awards also celebrated Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of 343 Industries, which oversees the Halo franchise, as the 2019 recipient of the Academy’s Hall of Fame Award.

The complete list of winners includes:
Game of the Year
“God of War”
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Portable Game of the Year
“Florence”
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Mountains
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
“Celeste”
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
“Beat Saber”
Publisher: Beat Games
Developer: Beat Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
“Tónandi”
Publisher: Magic Leap
Developer: Magic Leap and Sigur Rós
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
“Fortnite”
Publisher: Epic Games
Developer: Epic Games
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
“Into the Breach”
Publisher: Subset Games
Developer: Subset Games
Sports Game of the Year
“Mario Tennis Aces”
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Camelot Co. Ltd.
Role-Playing Game of the Year
“Monster Hunter: World”
Publisher: CAPCOM
Developer: CAPCOM
Racing Game of the Year
“Forza Horizon 4”
Publisher: Microsoft Studios
Developer: Playground Games
Fighting Game of the Year
“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”
Publisher: Nintendo of America
Developer: Nintendo, Sora Ltd., and BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.
Family Game of the Year
“Unravel Two”
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: ColdWood Interactive
Adventure Game of the Year
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Action Game of the Year
“Celeste”
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Outstanding Technical Achievement
“Red Dead Redemption 2”
Publisher: Rockstar Games
Developer: Rockstar Games
Outstanding Achievement in Story
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Character
“God of War” – Kratos
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
“God of War”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
“Marvel’s Spider-Man”
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Insomniac Games

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • God of War

    'God of War' Wins DICE Game of Year, Eight Other Awards

    The PlayStation 4’s “God of War” was named Game of the Year at the 22nd annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night and took home eight other awards. The SIE Santa Monica Studio developed and Sony Interactive Entertainment published game also took home awards for outstanding achievement in game direction, in game design, in story, [...]

  • Gym Teacher Fired After Using 'Fortnite'

    Gym Teacher Fired After Using 'Fortnite' As a Motivator

    Brooklyn gym teacher Brett Belsky found himself fired after playing “Fortnite” with his students as an incentive to get them to do their work, according to a report from the New York Post. Belsky, who worked at MS 890, a middle school in Brooklyn, shared his “Fortnite” handle with students after hearing them talk about [...]

  • PlayStation Praises Nintendo, Microsoft in Call

    PlayStation Praises Nintendo, Microsoft in Call For Unity Among Game Makers

    PlayStation’s Shawn Layden kicked off the annual DICE Summit in Las Vegas this week with a call for unity among game makers, a significant step away from an age-old approach that led to console wars that pitted PlayStation against Xbox against Nintendo. More striking still was that the call for the industry to move “beyond [...]

  • 'Astral Chain' Brings Platinum Games Action

    'Astral Chain' Brings Platinum Games Action to Nintendo Switch

    “Astral Chain,” Platinum Games’ latest project, was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. The mech-centric cyberpunk action game is the newest title from the studio, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as “NieR: Automata’s” game designer. The title is being supervised by “Bayonetta” creator Hideki Kamiya as well. Character design was provided by “ZETMAN” [...]

  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening'

    'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening' is Getting an Adorable Remake

    “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” is getting a remake for the Switch, Nintendo revealed Wednesday. The 1993 original title for the Game Boy is getting a re-imagining for a modern playerbase— and a modern console. In the announcement trailer, which you can watch above, Link is shown exploring the bright and colorful island of Koholint. [...]

  • 'Yoshi's Crafted World" Comes to Nintendo

    'Yoshi's Crafted World" Comes to Nintendo Switch on March 29, Demo Out Today

    “Yoshi’s Crafted World” will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch come March 29, Nintendo announced on Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct conference. A demo for an early level of “Yoshi’s Crafted World” will be available to play on the device later today, according to the game giant. While details of the demo remain scant, players should [...]

  • 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Comes to

    'Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Comes to Nintendo Switch in July

    The latest entry in the “Fire Emblem” series officially comes to Switch on Jul. 26, Nintendo announced during a Direct video presentation on Wednesday. “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” was first announced during E3 2018 and was originally scheduled to launch during the spring, but Nintendo said it needs more time to work on the title. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad