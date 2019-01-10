×
‘God of War’ Leads DICE Award Noms, Followed by ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

By

God of War
CREDIT: Sony Santa Monica

“God of War” leads the nominations for this year’s DICE Awards, with a dozen nominations, followed closely behind by 11 for “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Thursday. “Red Dead Redemption 2” received eight nominations and indie title “Return of the Obra Dinn” has six nods.

The 22nd Annual DICE Awards, which will be co-hosted for the third year by Greg Miller of Kinda Funny, and Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News, will be live streamed from Las Vegas on Feb. 13.  The DICE Awards, which has 23 categories, are voted on by the Academy’s more than 30,000 members, which are made up of interactive publishing and development communities.

The winners will be revealed at the D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 13th at Aria Resort & Hotel Las Vegas as the culmination of the week-long industry gathering at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Summit. The award show will also honor hall of fame recipient Bonnie Ross, Microsoft corporate vice president and head of 343 Industries.

More than 50 games from 2018 were nominated this year. The full list is below:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

GRIS

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

SOULCALIBUR VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

