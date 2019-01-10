‘God of War’ Leads DICE Award Noms, Followed by ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

“God of War” leads the nominations for this year’s DICE Awards, with a dozen nominations, followed closely behind by 11 for “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Thursday. “Red Dead Redemption 2” received eight nominations and indie title “Return of the Obra Dinn” has six nods.
The 22nd Annual DICE Awards, which will be co-hosted for the third year by Greg Miller of Kinda Funny, and Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News, will be live streamed from Las Vegas on Feb. 13. The DICE Awards, which has 23 categories, are voted on by the Academy’s more than 30,000 members, which are made up of interactive publishing and development communities.
The winners will be revealed at the D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 13th at Aria Resort & Hotel Las Vegas as the culmination of the week-long industry gathering at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Summit. The award show will also honor hall of fame recipient Bonnie Ross, Microsoft corporate vice president and head of 343 Industries.
More than 50 games from 2018 were nominated this year. The full list is below:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
God of War
GRIS
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Moss
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
GRIS
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
God of War (Atreus)
God of War (Kratos)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Detroit: Become Human
Forgotton Anne
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Florence
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Kirby Star Allies
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball Fighter Z
SOULCALIBUR VI
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4
F1 2018
Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 19
Mario Tennis Aces
MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Bad North
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
Northgard
RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders
Tónandi
Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Moss
Sprint Vector
Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste
Florence
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
Dandara
Donut County
Dragalia Lost
Florence
Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
Fortnite
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Laser League
Red Dead Redemption 2
Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War
Into the Breach
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Florence
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
God of War
Into the Breach
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn