‘Diablo’ Comes To GOG.com As Part of Blizzard Partnership

GOG.com is partnering with Blizzard Entertainment in a bid to bring classic Blizzard games to the platform.

The first title on offer is the original “Diablo,” which is available now exclusively on GOG.com. This marks the game’s debut on the platform, where players can download the game as a DRM-free version and play it just as it was when it released in 1996. The ability to utilize matchmaking via classic version of Blizzard’s Battle.net service, 20 FPS SVGA graphics, and modern updates make this iteration a more convenient way to play the game in 2019, however.

Blizzard and GOG.com collaborated to add a version with out-of-the-box Windows 10 compatibility as well as several bug fixes, though players can choose which version they want to play via the game’s separate launcher.

“We were bummed that these iconic games weren’t available to our players, so we‘re very happy to work with the crew at GOG.COM to rectify that,” said Rob Bridenbecker, Vice President and Executive Producer at Blizzard Entertainment. “This has been a long time coming and we hope our players will be excited to jump back into these classic titles.”

Blizzard isn’t stopping at “Diablo,” however. It will also be bringing re-releases of “Warcraft: Orcs & Humans” and “Warcraft II” to the platform in the future, with additional details revealed soon. For now, “Diablo” is available via GOG.com now for $9.99.