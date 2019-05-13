Devolver Digital Teases E3 2019 Conference

Video games publisher Devolver Digital is holding its E3 2019 press conference next month, the company announced via a tweet on Friday.

The press conference is happening on June 9 at 7:00 p.m. PST, and it can be streamed via the official Devolver Digital Twitch.

Devolver Digital had fun with its press conference in 2017 and 2018, taking the opportunity to make playful jabs at triple-A game publishers by having its faux CSO (that’s “chief synergy officer”) Nina Struthers present the conference with high energy, lots of swearing, and tongue in cheek references to lootboxes and distracting with flashy graphics. 2017’s tagline was “Tomorrow’s unethical business practices today!,” which should give viewers a sense of what to expect.

The gif shared in the tweet suggests that Nina is returning this year.

Last year’s conference balanced the jabs with actual game trailers for “Scum,” as well as “My Friend Pedro.”

At last year’s E3 conference, Devolver Digital confirmed it would be releasing a remaster of “Metal Wolf Chaos,” bringing the cult mecha shooter from Japan stateside. Perhaps we’ll get a release date (or maybe an update) on development for that title. At the 2018 conference, it was said that “Metal Wolf Chaos XD” would be coming later in 2018 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.