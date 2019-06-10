Devolver Releases Bootleg Arcade Versions of Games, Because it Can

Knock-offs of eight Devolver Digital games are now available on Steam, as announced during Devolver Digital’s Big Fancy Press Conference 2019 on Sunday evening.

The game is actually an 8-in-1 pack of arcade versions of Devolver Digital titles, available via Steam for $4.99— but if you act fast you can get the amazing deal of 1% off for $4.94 until June 16!

The games have a charming retro style, as can be seen in the trailer above.

The announcement came in typical Devolver Digital fashion— meaning, it seemed like the publisher was trolling us for a good beat. But, “Devolver Bootleg” does indeed include eight simplistic games:

“Enter The Gun Dungeon”

“Hotline Milwaukee”

“Ape Out Jr.”

“Shootyboots”

“Super Absolver Mini: Turbo Fighting Championship”

“Catsylvania”

“PikuBiku Ball Stars”

“Luftrousers”

Devolver had plenty of fun with its Big Fancy Press Conference this year with its playful ripping off of its own games and another appearance from Nina, the faux chief synergy officer. It also revealed two new games, “Carrion” and “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.”

For more Devolver goodness, check out the most recent trailer for “My Friend Pedro.”

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.