‘Devil May Cry 5’ Ships Two Million Copies in First Two Weeks

“Devil May Cry 5,” the latest entry in the long-running stylish action series from Capcom, shipped over 2 million units globally in its first two weeks.

Capcom announced on Friday that the game achieved that milestone across the various platforms it’s appeared on, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It’s enjoyed a massively successful launch since its official debut on March 8, and opened to mostly positive critical reviews, currently holding strong at an 87 on Metacritic.

The “Devil May Cry” series has cumulatively sold over 19 million units since the first game debuted in 2001, and the latest entry has helped propel that number even further.

“Devil May Cry 5” picks up where series entry “Devil May Cry 4” left off, 11 years ago in 2008. It follows the half-demon, half-human Nero as he joins up with series mainstay Dante and newcomer V to fell a maniacal demon who apparently has a bone to pick with Nero and the rest of the crew. It’s the first mainline “Devil May Cry” entry to be released in 10 years, aside from the reboot “DmC: Devil May Cry” and uses Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the same seen in “Resident Evil 7.”

“Devil May Cry 5” is currently available on all platforms and will see the addition of a new “Bloody Palace” mode coming to the game for free on April 1.