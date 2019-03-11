The Making of ‘Devil May Cry 5’s’ Crimson Cloud (EXCLUSIVE)

The co-writers behind “Devil May Cry 5” battle song Crimson Cloud talked about their process creating the song in a Variety exclusive video released Monday.

Crimson Cloud is the battle theme for V, a new character for the “Devil May Cry” series introduced in the most recent title.

Jeff Rona, producer and composer for the music of “Devil May Cry 5” says Capcom’s creative team wanted a cross between electronic and industrial noise with just a little bit of rock thrown in— though Capcom made it clear they didn’t want a rock song. Rona calls Crimson Cloud a “wall of sound and aggressive noise” with its distorted sound and strong vocals.

“It’s definitely its own thing,” said Rachel Fannan, lyricist and composer who co-wrote the song. Fannan also provided vocals for the song. “Musically, it’s not something I’ve ever heard before.”

“We knew the lyrical content was going to be super important to the fanbase,” Fannan said. “And, once I did my homework, it was really important to me.”

"We knew the lyrical content was going to be super important to the fanbase," Fannan said. "And, once I did my homework, it was really important to me."

