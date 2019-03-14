‘Devil May Cry 5’ to Get DLC Survival Mode on Apr. 1 (No Joke)

Capcom is giving “Devil May Cry 5” players some familiar, free downloadable content on Apr. 1 and, no, it’s apparently not an early April Fools’ joke.

The Bloody Palace DLC adds a survival mode that pits players against hordes of increasingly difficult enemies and bosses. Players can choose from one of the game’s three main characters — Dante, Nero, or V — and test their smokin’, sexy, and stylish moves while racing against a ticking timer. Longtime fans of the series should recognize the game mode — it’s appeared in all “Devil May Cry” games except the first.

“Devil May Cry” launched on Mar. 8 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It takes place about five years after the events of “Devil May Cry 4” and mainly focuses on Nero, who hunts demons while riding around in a neon-covered van with his engineer, Nico. The game has been widely praised by critics, including Variety’s Mike Epstein. Although the combat is starting to show its age, he says the series’ traditional hack-n-slash action returns in fine form.

“It’s fun, in the ways that the old games are fun, and, taken out of context, it makes some interesting changes to mix up how you approach its beloved Style,” he writes in his review. “‘Devil May Cry 5’ manages to shake off the rust and remind us why we liked these games before, but you have to work to ignore the fact that some of its moves are just a little bit out of date.”

While Capcom hasn’t released exact sales figures yet, Twisted Voxel reports “Devil May Cry 5” is currently the publisher’s second-best PC launch ever behind last year’s blockbuster “Monster Hunter: World.”