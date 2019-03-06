×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam’s Popular Upcoming List

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Some developers are allegedly taking advantage of an exploit that lets them keep their games on Steam’s Popular Upcoming list and increase their visibility on Valve’s digital storefront. Mike Rose, founder of the indie publishing label No More Robots, raised the issue in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.

“The Popular Upcoming list on Steam is a great spot on the Steam front page for upcoming games to be noticed. Unfortunately, it’s a (sometimes accidentally) manipulated mess,” he said.

Steam generates its Popular Upcoming list by looking for titles with decent wishlist numbers and ordering them by their supposed release dates, which are set in the platform’s backend, according to Rose. But, he said developers can set any date they want and change it later without consequences. “You can set a date, and let it go by. Then you can set another date, and let it go by again,” he said. “Setting this date has no meaning — except for appearing in the Upcoming list.”

Rose uses Eugen System’s upcoming real-time strategy game “Steel Division 2” as an example. While its store page lists its release date as Apr. 4, the developer listed the date as Mar. 6 in the backend, Rose claimed, so it appeared on the Popular Upcoming list a month early, pushing out other titles with more immediate launches.

Eugen Systems disputed Rose’s claim on Twitter. “We didn’t manipulate the system. The release date has been set on Apr. 4, 2019 in Steam backoffice for a long time,” it said. “We have no idea why ‘March 5th’ is still popping. We’re obviously in touch with Steam about this matter. Please double-check before writing this kind of stuff.”

Related

In an email to Variety, Rose said he spoke with Eugen privately and the studio is adamant the release date error was accidental. “So, I have to take them at their word on that. But, there are other devs/publishers who are 100% playing the system,” he said.

Some Valve employees also weighed in on the issue on Tuesday, lending credence to Rose’s claims. “You have great timing,” said Tom Giardino, who works in business development and marketing at Valve. “This was a big topic of discussion yesterday, and it frustrates us for the same reasons it frustrates you. But, it’s also super important that devs get to control their own release timing, so we don’t want to mess with that.”

“We’ve seen it happen a couple of times and are looking at various solutions,” said Valve product designer Alden Kroll. “We want to allow devs flexibility to change release dates in case something comes up, but not to manipulate the system.”

Rose told Variety he doesn’t blame Valve for the issue, saying it’s a matter of developers manipulating or misunderstanding a system that’s designed to be as flexible as possible.

“It’s useful that devs can set whatever date they want, and change it if they like,” he said. “But, there always have to be bad eggs who ruin it for everyone else.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Gaming

  • Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam's Popular

    Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam's Popular Upcoming List

    Some developers are allegedly taking advantage of an exploit that lets them keep their games on Steam’s Popular Upcoming list and increase their visibility on Valve’s digital storefront. Mike Rose, founder of the indie publishing label No More Robots, raised the issue in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. “The Popular Upcoming list on Steam is [...]

  • 'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to

    'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to Amazon Prime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    For many kids, there’s something special about Halloween. There’s a magical property to picking out a costume, dressing up, and going door-to-door asking for candy. Halloween lets children express themselves and be whomever they want to be, whether that’s a superhero, a unicorn, or Abe Lincoln. That magic fades as puberty and teenagerhood beckon, but [...]

  • 'Clash Royale' Made $2.5 Billion in

    'Clash Royale' Made $2.5 Billion in Revenue in Three Years (Analyst)

    Supercell’s mobile real-time strategy game “Clash Royale” has grossed an estimated $2.5 billion on the App Store and Google Play in just over three years, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. That’s an average of nearly $2.3 million spent by players each day since the game’s launch in March 2016, Sensor Tower said. The [...]

  • Even One of Sonic's Creators Thinks

    Even One of Sonic's Creators Thinks Movie Version Is Strange

    Last year, a leaked poster for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie horrified many fans by displaying the eponymous mammal’s strangely buff calves. Now, another leak is giving us an even better look at movie Sonic and nobody’s happy — not even the character’s original creator. The leak comes courtesy of entertainment branding agency Hamagami/Carroll [...]

  • Vivendi Sells Remaining Ubisoft Shares After

    Vivendi Sells Remaining Ubisoft Shares After Failed Takeover Attempt

    Mass media conglomerate Vivendi has sold the remaining part of its interest in video game developer Ubisoft, it announced on Tuesday. The sale netted a capital gain of €220 million ($248.5 million USD). Vivendi said it’s no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and it’s maintaining its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period [...]

  • 'Star Wars' Writer, 'League of Legends'

    'Star Wars' Writer, 'League of Legends' Alumni Join Ganymede Games

    New gaming startup Ganymede Games is adding a “Star Wars” writer and two “League of Legends” alumni to its roster, it announced on Tuesday. Sebastian Cardoso joins the studio as executive producer. He has a decade of production experience at Riot Games, Crytek, and Electronic Arts. Art director Chance Rowe comes to Ganymede with over [...]

  • Virtual Reality 2019

    Harman Wants to Use Robotic Speakers to Make VR Sound More Real

    Get ready for robotic speakers to whizz around in your living room while you are having fun in virtual reality: Samsung subsidiary Harman got a patent awarded this week to map sounds from virtual reality (VR) games and experiences to one or more robotic speakers. The patented technology is meant to deal with a shortcoming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad