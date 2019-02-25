×

Watch Ryan Reynolds Get a Little Too Into His ‘Detective Pikachu’ Role

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new “Detective Pikachu” trailer drops tomorrow, and actor Ryan Reynolds is promoting it with a hilarious “Inside the Actors Studio” spoof documenting how he got into the role of the yellow Pokémon (hint: it involves some mild child neglect).

Bringing “Detective Pikachu” to the big screen is a privilege Reynolds doesn’t take lightly, he says in the video over black and white photos of himself holding a Poké Ball and Pokémon hardcover. “You know, I lived it. I breathed it. I became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu,” he says. “I read about him. I live at his height. I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight until doctors intervened.”

Reynolds also talks about how, when he found out he got the part, he left his two daughters at school because, as everyone knows, he vanishes into his roles. “Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are,” he says. “Who are they?”

“They’re our daughters,” says Reynolds’ wife, actress Blake Lively, who’s clearly not entertained by his method acting. “He just left them.”

“I mean, he didn’t even change his voice,” she says. “It just sounds like him.”

The live-action “Detective Pikachu” film arrives in theaters on May 10 and also stars Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) and Kathryn Newton (“Big Little Lies”). It was directed by “Goosebumps” director Rob Letterman. A sequel is reportedly already in the works with a script from “22 Jump Street” writer Oren Uziel.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Gaming

  • Snail Games Reveals New Publishing Label,

    Snail Games Reveals New Publishing Label, Western-Themed Sandbox Title

    Chinese company Snail Games is creating its own publishing label, Wandering Wizard, it announced on Monday. The new branch will help launch independent North American and European titles, starting with sandbox crafting and survival game “Outlaws of the Old West.” Developed by Virtual Basement, the game is set in the American frontier and tasks players [...]

  • 'Dragalia Lost' Surpasses 'Super Mario,' 'Animal

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Surpasses Super Mario, Animal Crossing Revenue on Mobile

    Nintendo’s latest mobile game, “Dragalia Lost,” came out less than six months ago, but it’s already surpassed “Super Mario Run” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” in lifetime revenue to date, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Player spending in “Dragalia Lost” is now more than $75 million worldwide on the App Store and Google [...]

  • 'Resident Evil Zero,' 'Resident Evil 1,'

    'Resident Evil Zero,' 'Resident Evil 1,' 'Resident Evil 4' Dated for Switch

    ‘Resident Evil Zero,’ ‘Resident Evil 1,’ and ‘Resident Evil 4’ are all hitting the Nintendo Switch eshop on May 21, Capcom announced Monday. Capcom also announced that “Resident Evil Origins Collection,” a retail packaged game which bundles together “Resident Evil Zero” and “Resident Evil 1,” will be hitting North American stores later this year. The [...]

  • UK Gov Holding Inquiry On Gaming

    UK Gov Holding Inquiry On Gaming Disorder, 'Addictive Technologies'

    The UK Parliament will hold an inquiry regarding gaming disorder and addictive immersive technologies on Wednesday, according to its official government website. The UK government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee will look into the larger reach of technologies and their potential to be addictive by asking for experts to weigh in on the matter. [...]

  • Flags wave outside Parliament as the

    Brexit: Fear, Uncertainty Dominate UK Video Games Industry

    Deal or no deal, the United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29. Brexit, a move voted for via public referendum in June 2016 and officially triggered in 2017, will mean the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union and loses voting privileges on the EU’s laws [...]

  • EA, Activision Appear in List of

    EA, Activision Appear in List of Top 100 Overpaid CEOs

    Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard were both called out for having overpaid CEOs in an annual list from As You Sow. As You Sow is a non-profit shareholder advocacy group that publishes a yearly report on the 100 most overpaid CEOs of the S&P 500 Index to call out “excessive compensation.” The organization calculates the [...]

  • Microsoft Announces $3500 Hololens 2 at

    Microsoft Unveils Hololens 2, Its Next-Generation Augmented Reality Headset

    Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its Hololens augmented reality headset at a press event in Barcelona Sunday. The new headset features more than double the field of view of the original Hololens, according to Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman, while still offering 47 pixels per degree of sight. Say hello to #HoloLens2. pic.twitter.com/eVBQ9OUeM1 — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad