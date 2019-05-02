Google Releases Free ‘Detective Pikachu’ Playmoji Pack

In celebration of “Detective Pikachu’s” impending debut, Google has released a new series of “Pokemon” Playmoji for Android devices.

The “Playground: Pokemon Detective Pikachu” app, available only for Android users, is a free set of assets and “playgrounds” that include Detective Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and Mr. Mime characters that users can arrange in digital scenes on their phone.

“Now you can partner up with Detective Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime to create action-packed scenes in the real world. All you have to do is point your camera and drop one of the Playmoji (or all four) into a scene to bring them to life in your photos and videos,” Google said of the new release.

The app would allow users to take photos of things in the real world using the Pokemon Playmoji similar to the Photo Mode in “Pokemon Go,” where the Pokemon could be positioned near others in the photo to make it look like they’re real. The app supports video as well, with the Pokemon reacting to movements via machine learning technology baked into the Playmoji characters.

Playmoji are augmented reality characters and objects meant to be used primarily with the Google Pixel camera or Google Lens app. The “Pokemon” characters join rapper Childish Gambino and “Avengers” heroes in the early lineup of Playmoji available on the Google Play Store.

“Detective Pikachu” is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 10.