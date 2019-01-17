The Pokémon Company Unveils Extensive Line of ‘Detective Pikachu’ Merch

The Pokémon Company is putting out an extensive line of products for its first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “Detective Pikachu,” it announced on Thursday.

Among the new offerings are Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) booster packs, action figures, an interactive plush from Wicked Cool Toys, and an adorable deerstalker hat with Pikachu ears. All of the merchandise is inspired by the movie, which hits theaters on May 10.

The Pokémon TCG booster packs each have four cards and feature newly designed packaging based on the movie’s setting, Ryme City. A total 26 new cards will depict Pokémon in their CGI movie likenesses. The first wave of Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu products will be available starting on Apr. 5 in North America and includes the following:

Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu Case File — Contains one promo card featuring Detective Pikachu, one metallic coin inspired by Detective Pikachu, two “Detective Pikachu” booster packs, and one additional Pokémon TCG booster pack.

Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu Charizard-GX Case File — Contains one foil promo card and one foil oversize card featuring Charizard-GX, four “Detective Pikachu” booster packs, and two additional Pokémon TCG booster packs.

Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu Greninja-GX Case File — Contains one foil promo card and one foil oversize card featuring Greninja-GX, one pin featuring Greninja, five “Detective Pikachu” booster packs, and two additional Pokémon TCG booster packs.

Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu Collector Chest — Contains seven “Detective Pikachu” booster packs, two additional Pokémon TCG booster packs, one collector’s pin inspired by Detective Pikachu, and one Pokémon notepad and sticker sheet, all in a sturdy metal case.

A wide selection of “Detective Pikachu” apparel will launch on Apr. 2, with a second series arriving in May, The Pokémon Company said. The line includes a Detective Pikachu Deerstalker Hat, Hi-Hat Café accessories, and Ryme City Police Department accessories, along with a variety of pins, patches, stickers, and more.

Meanwhile, Wicked Cool Toys’ Detective Pikachu plus features two voice modes, 14 responses, motorized ears, and a detective’s hat. The figure line includes Detective Pikachu, Psyduck, Bulbasar, Mr. Mime, and more.

Finally, Mattel is putting out a line of “Detective Pikachu” Mega Construx Building Sets featuring characters and settings from the movie. The first wave of products will hit retail shelves on Mar. 25.

The Pokémon TCG line and other select “Detective Pikachu” merchandise will be on display at The Pokémon Company International booth during the American International Toy Fair Feb. 16-19 in New York. They will also be on display at other global toy fairs beginning this month.