×

‘Destiny 2’ Shadowkeep Expansion Leaked

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Destiny 2 Forsaken PS4
CREDIT: Bungie

Destiny 2” is getting an expansion, Shadowkeep, that we were meant to hear more about later on Thursday during the Bungie stream on “Destiny 2”. But, it seems pre-orders appeared early on the Microsoft Store, according to True Achievements.

The upcoming expansion will be completely standalone, so players don’t need to have played previous expansions to enjoy it.

The story of Shadowkeep unites players with Eris Morn, according to the description of the storyline, which stated: “New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon. Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

Cover art leaked for Shadowkeep.
CREDIT: Bungie

Shadowkeep will release on September 17, and pre-ordering will get players extras, including a Two-Tailed Fox Exotic Rocket Launcher.

The Deluxe Pack comes with a Digital Deluxe Set which includes four season passes and some Eris Morn themed extras– an exotic emote and ghost shell, and an emblem.

“Destiny 2,” originally released in 2017 has other expansions, but Shadowkeep will be the first major expansion since last year’s Forsaken was released in September.

For more on “Destiny 2,” Bungie is holding a stream at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday called “The Next Chapter for Destiny 2” which will air on Twitch.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • Destiny 2 Forsaken PS4

    'Destiny 2' Shadowkeep Expansion Leaked

    “Destiny 2” is getting an expansion, Shadowkeep, that we were meant to hear more about later on Thursday during the Bungie stream on “Destiny 2”. But, it seems pre-orders appeared early on the Microsoft Store, according to True Achievements. The upcoming expansion will be completely standalone, so players don’t need to have played previous expansions [...]

  • Pokemon Sword and Shield

    Nintendo E3 Plans Detailed, Include Pokemon, Zelda, Marvel, More

    Nintendo’s E3 plans include a Tuesday morning Nintendo Direct detailing upcoming titles, a week of Nintendo Treehouse Live, and a slew of playable titles on the show floor such as “Pokemon Sword,” “Pokemon Shield,” “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening,” “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” and “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order,” the company said Thursday. [...]

  • E3's PC Gaming Show: From What

    E3's PC Gaming Show: From What If to What's Next?

    It started out as a running joke, a sort of annual “what if?” published on PC Gamer. What if E3 played host to more than the big three console-centric press conferences? What if PC gaming had its own press conference at the big show? “We published an article each year,” Evan Lahti, PC Gamer global [...]

  • Bungie to Reveal 'Next Chapter' of

    Bungie to Reveal 'Next Chapter' of 'Destiny 2' on Thursday

    Bungie will reveal the next chapter of its online shooter “Destiny 2” during a livestream on Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PST, it announced on Wednesday. While the studio didn’t give details on what it will discuss, it will allegedly announce cross-saving between multiple platforms, according to a tweet from data miner Ginsor. Those [...]

  • Photo of John Needham, global head

    Riot Names John Needham New Global Head of LoL Esports

    John Needham is the new global head of “League of Legends'” professional esports league, Riot Games announced on Wednesday. As part of his new role, Needham will lead development of major LoL Esports events like The World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and the All-Star Event. He will also help increase the impact of regional leagues. “League [...]

  • spongebob-battle-remaster

    Classic Spongebob Squarepants Game Getting Remake, Multiplayer Mode

    “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom” is getting remade for current gen consoles, and the 2003 game is also getting a multiplayer mode, publisher THQ Nordic announced Wednesday via an announcement trailer. The trailer is more of a teaser at only 20 seconds, but you can watch for yourself, above. The game is getting remade [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS World Free Mobile Game Release Date Set, Will Feature Original K-Pop Soundtrack

    The BTS Army will soon get the chance to virtually become managers to the world’s biggest K-pop group. The free game, BTS World, will be released June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the U.S.). It will feature an all-new, original soundtrack from BTS, including a sub-unit song by group members Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad