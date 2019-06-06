‘Destiny 2’ Shadowkeep Expansion Leaked

“Destiny 2” is getting an expansion, Shadowkeep, that we were meant to hear more about later on Thursday during the Bungie stream on “Destiny 2”. But, it seems pre-orders appeared early on the Microsoft Store, according to True Achievements.

The upcoming expansion will be completely standalone, so players don’t need to have played previous expansions to enjoy it.

The story of Shadowkeep unites players with Eris Morn, according to the description of the storyline, which stated: “New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon. Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

Shadowkeep will release on September 17, and pre-ordering will get players extras, including a Two-Tailed Fox Exotic Rocket Launcher.

The Deluxe Pack comes with a Digital Deluxe Set which includes four season passes and some Eris Morn themed extras– an exotic emote and ghost shell, and an emblem.

“Destiny 2,” originally released in 2017 has other expansions, but Shadowkeep will be the first major expansion since last year’s Forsaken was released in September.

For more on “Destiny 2,” Bungie is holding a stream at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday called “The Next Chapter for Destiny 2” which will air on Twitch.