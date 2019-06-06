Soon Players Can Enjoy ‘Destiny 2’ on Steam— For Free

×
CREDIT: Bungie

Soon players can enjoy “Destiny 2” for free and it’s also coming to Steam, as revealed during Bungie’s livestream on Thursday.

As a part of Bungie’s vision for players to enjoy “Destiny 2” anytime and anywhere, the game is coming to Google Stadia but it’s also going to have a new pricing scheme and a new name. “Destiny 2: New Light” is basically “Destiny 2,” except it is free to play. The intent is to remove barriers and make the game more accessible to new players.

“Alongside ‘Destiny 2: Shadowkeep’ comes a new way for players to enjoy the game,” states a press release on the matter. “‘Destiny 2: New Light’ is a brand new entry point for newcomers that puts the worlds of ‘Destiny 2’ – and all of its foundational modes, activities, and rewards – into the hands of every player, with no barrier to entry. With ‘Destiny 2: New Light,’ anyone can play ‘Destiny 2,’ and ‘Destiny 2: Shadowkeep’s’ à la carte model is the first example of how we’re looking to deliver content to you in the future.”

“Destiny 2” is going to be coming to Steam this fall as well, and it was made clear during the presentation from Bungie that all of the content and data players need will be able to transfer over to the Steam platform.

The changes come as a part of Bungie’s push to unify “Destiny” players and find new players. As such, Bungie also noted that it will no longer have platform exclusive content, so that players will be able to enjoy the game and expansions with their friends regardless of platform played on.

“One last thing – there will be no more exclusive weapons, armor, maps or activities in ‘Destiny 2,'” the press release stated. Supporting the vision of a unified community, it’s important to make sure all content be available on all platforms. This is effective when Shadowkeep launches.”

Shadowkeep is an upcoming, standalone expansion coming to “Destiny 2” this fall.

You can look forward to all of these changes for “Destiny 2” starting September 17.

