Bungie to Reveal ‘Next Chapter’ of ‘Destiny 2’ on Thursday

Bungie will reveal the next chapter of its online shooter “Destiny 2” during a livestream on Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PST, it announced on Wednesday.

While the studio didn’t give details on what it will discuss, it will allegedly announce cross-saving between multiple platforms, according to a tweet from data miner Ginsor. Those platforms include PC, Xbox, and Stadia — Google’s new cloud gaming service that launches this fall.

Whether Sony will allow cross-saves on the PlayStation 4 is currently unknown. It’s been hesitant to embrace cross-platform features with its competitors in the past. But, it finally began implementing full cross-play features in September, starting with Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale title “Fortnite.”

Bungie will likely talk more about future “Destiny 2” content as well. It just launched a new raid for the game, called Crown of Sorrow, along with a new World’s First contest that provides extra challenge to players attempting to beat it for the first time. Fans could also hear more about the game’s next expansion, Shadowkeep, which also leaked earlier this week, according to Kotaku. It apparently takes place on the Moon and launches later this year.

Google is holding its first ever Stadia Connect livestream on Thursday at 9 a.m. PST. It will reportedly discuss pricing and launch details during the broadcast, and it will have a few game announcements as well. Bungie’s livestream takes place one hour later. Fans can watch it on the developer’s YouTube channel.