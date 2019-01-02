Dennis Durkin Reinstated as Activision Blizzard CFO

Dennis Durkin is returning to his role as chief financial officer of Activision Blizzard, the company announced Wednesday via press release.

Durkin, who most recently held the position of chief corporate officer, previously held the position of CFO from March 2012 to May 2017. He will report to CEO Bobby Kotick and will replace Spencer Neumann, the previous CFO “who was terminated for cause for violating his legal obligations to the Company,” according to a press release.

Neumann is reportedly leaving Activision Blizzard for the role of CFO of Netflix, according to reports from Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard excelled with Durkin as CFO, according to Kotick.

“Dennis is a leader with unimpeachable integrity and exemplary character who displays impeccable judgment,” Kotick stated. “He is a seasoned leader known for driving financial and operational excellence. We missed having him in a more day-to-day operational and financial role and are glad to have him back as CFO.”

During his time as CFO in the past, Durkin was pivotal in the buyback of Vivendi shares in 2013 and the acquisition of mobile gaming powerhouse King in 2016.

Under the financial leadership of Durkin, the company’s stock price grew over 400 percent, according to the press release.

“I’m proud of Activision Blizzard’s long track record of delivering world-class interactive entertainment,” said Durkin. “I look forward to returning to the role as CFO, and to partnering with the Company’s talented management team to drive superior value for our employees, player communities and our shareholders.”