Dennis Durkin Reinstated as Activision Blizzard CFO

Activision Blizzard
Dennis Durkin is returning to his role as chief financial officer of Activision Blizzard, the company announced Wednesday via press release.

Durkin, who most recently held the position of chief corporate officer, previously held the position of CFO from March 2012 to May 2017. He will report to CEO Bobby Kotick and will replace Spencer Neumann, the previous CFO “who was terminated for cause for violating his legal obligations to the Company,” according to a press release.

Neumann is reportedly leaving Activision Blizzard for the role of CFO of Netflix, according to reports from Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard excelled with Durkin as CFO, according to Kotick.

“Dennis is a leader with unimpeachable integrity and exemplary character who displays impeccable judgment,” Kotick stated. “He is a seasoned leader known for driving financial and operational excellence. We missed having him in a more day-to-day operational and financial role and are glad to have him back as CFO.”

During his time as CFO in the past, Durkin was pivotal in the buyback of Vivendi shares in 2013 and the acquisition of mobile gaming powerhouse King in 2016.

Under the financial leadership of Durkin, the company’s stock price grew over 400 percent, according to the press release.

“I’m proud of Activision Blizzard’s long track record of delivering world-class interactive entertainment,” said Durkin. “I look forward to returning to the role as CFO, and to partnering with the Company’s talented management team to drive superior value for our employees, player communities and our shareholders.”

  CD Projekt Red Tweaking 'Gwent's' Economy

    CD Projekt Red Tweaking 'Gwent's' Economy

    Developer CD Projekt Red is changing how the economy works in its digital collectible card game "Gwent," it announced in a news post on Wednesday. "When designing 'Gwent's' economy, our principles were fairness and simplicity," it said. "We also always understood that generosity goes a long way. This will never change. However, we made some [...]

  'Assassin's Creed's' Jade Raymond to Receive Legend Award

    'Assassin's Creed's' Jade Raymond to Receive Legend Award

    Games industry stalwart Jade Raymond, best known for her work on Ubisoft game franchises "Assassin's Creed" and "Watch Dogs," will be presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award on Jan. 22, the New York Game Critics announced on Wednesday. The award will be presented during the upcoming 8th Annual New York Game Awards, which will [...]

  • 'The New Childhood' and How Games,

    'The New Childhood' and How Games, Social Media Are Good For Kids

    Jordan Shapiro's new book "The New Childhood," was released on December 31.  Shapiro, an influential columnist, thinker, and teacher, dedicated many years to exploring and writing about education in the digital age and how it impacts children and families. I know Shapiro's work through my time at Games for Change, where he proved an active [...]

  • Netflix - Spencer Neumann

    Netflix Expected to Name Activision Blizzard's Spencer Neumann as New CFO

    Spencer Neumann is joining Netflix as its new chief financial officer and will exit as Activision Blizzard's CFO after less than two years, according to reports. As first reported by Reuters, Neumann will start at Netflix in early 2019, replacing CFO David Wells. Netflix announced last summer that Wells planned to step down after 14 years [...]

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    More Story, Lore Coming to 'Sea of Thieves' With New Quest System

    Rare is working on a new quest system, along with more story and lore, for its pirate-themed online game "Sea of Thieves," creative director Joe Neate told Game Reactor in a recent interview. "Sea of Thieves" didn't have much narrative when it first launched in March, and its quests were largely of the "fetch" or [...]

  • Watch Rappers Try to Rescue a

    Watch Rappers Try to Rescue a Puppy in VR (NSFW)

    A YouTube channel (unfortunately) named 88 Rising published a compilation video on Sunday of rappers attempting to save a cute puppy in virtual reality. Kotaku spotted the footage and it's as filthy and fun as you'd expect. (Seriously, it's filthy. Extremely NSFW. You've been warned.) The musicians are brought into a studio full of green [...]

