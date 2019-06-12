Demo of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Shows Off Crafting, Co-Op Play

A demo of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” shows off how crafting, two-player mode, and a new program called Nook Miles will work, as seen during Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3 on Tuesday.

Players will be able to move furniture and other decorative items around their tent in half units just as in “Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer,” which gives them a little more flexibility in arranging furniture. Plus, you can place furniture outside and even move the location of the tent. So you can basically build a little beach relaxation area if you want!

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” of course adjusts for day and night-time, and for seasons. But a new feature is that players can adjust the settings for whether they live in the northern or southern hemisphere, so that the the seasons will be accurate to where they live.

The gameplay preview with Nintendo Treehouse walked through the crafting element, which is about what players would expect. To make items, you need to have the materials and tools necessary first. You have the option of collecting materials to make tools, or you can buy tools with bells. Tom Nook, always the entrepreneur, has a new program called Nook Miles. It works kind of like an airline mileage rewards program (you even got miles for flying to the deserted island!) and they can be exchanged with residents of the island for items or “other activities.” For example, one of the Nook Miles cards is just dedicated to crafting tools.

Nook Miles are located on your in-game mobile phone, where you can track progress. You can earn rewards by completing different objectives and participating in activities– even for picking weeds around the island. So, now making your “Animal Crossing” world extra clean and neat will be rewarded.

The gameplay preview also gave us a look at the new two player option, which is launched using the mobile phone. Friends and family can play side-by-side with each player using a Joy-Con controller, as you can see below:

You can help each other with various activities, including chores like cleaning up your island together. Up to eight players can be allowed on the island, so that means a family could typically have just one Switch console and game copy, and will be able to enjoy the game (as long as everyone can take turns!).

Just as in “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” you can take pictures and pose for them. In “New Horizons” you’ll be able to add filters to photos, as well.

All in all, it was a nice peek into the upcoming, highly anticipated game. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is coming to the Switch on March 20, 2020. To see the gameplay for yourself, you can check out the full video here.