Delta Tried to Convince Employees Video Games Better Than Unions

Delta Air Lines tried to convince employees their money is better spent on a new gaming console than union dues in a poster for its anti-union site that has been shared frequently via Twitter in the past few days but seemingly was first spotted and shared by Common Dreams’ Eoin Higgins.

“Union dues cost around $700 a year,” bold text on the poster proclaims. “A new video game system with the latest hits sounds like fun. Put your money towards that instead of paying dues to the union.”

Other posters encouraging Delta employees to spend their money on baseball game tickets and a “few rounds” while watching football have also surfaced, with all of the posters advertising the Delta anti-union website, called DontRiskItDontSignIt.com.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, more commonly known by its acronym, AFL-CIO, also shared the images on Thursday.

“Video games, baseball, and football? Really @Delta? Our workers want a voice on the job,” it shared in a tweet.

People are sharing their thoughts on the airline’s attempts to dissuade unionization efforts on Twitter under the hashtag “GameOverDelta.”

Delta’s attempts to squash unionization efforts come at a time when more and more workers across the country are considering unions, including developers in the video game industry. For more on unionization in gaming, be sure to check out this Variety feature.

Delta did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.