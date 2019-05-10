×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Deep Silver Dropping Hints About ‘Saints Row’ News

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Deep Silver

Deep Silver is giving enticing but nebulous hints about its “Saints Row” franchise that have some speculating a new installment is in the works, after a tweet on Thursday.

“Subscribe to the Official Saints Row YouTube channel so you don’t miss a thing,” the tweet from the Official Deep Silver Twitter account implored followers. “… we have exciting things ahead for the Saints, you don’t want to miss out!”

The last installment to the action adventure series was “Saints Row IV” back in 2013, so the timing certainly feels right for a new game. “Saints Row IV” had an expansion added in 2015, called Gat Out of Hell.

It’d be interesting to see what the Third Street Saints is up to after such a long dormancy period.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that “Saints Row” is getting a film adaptation with F. Gary Gray, director of the upcoming “Men In Black: International,” tapped to direct the project.

Friday is also the release day of “Saints Row: The Third” for the Nintendo Switch, a port of the 2011 game which previously released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.

Related

We’ll be sure to follow Deep Silver closely to see what’s next for the “Saints Row” series, so stay tuned!

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Deep Silver Dropping Hints About 'Saints

    Deep Silver Dropping Hints About 'Saints Row' News

    Deep Silver is giving enticing but nebulous hints about its “Saints Row” franchise that have some speculating a new installment is in the works, after a tweet on Thursday. “Subscribe to the Official Saints Row YouTube channel so you don’t miss a thing,” the tweet from the Official Deep Silver Twitter account implored followers. “… [...]

  • Asymmetric Online Multiplayer 'Predator: Hunting Grounds'

    Asymmetric Online Multiplayer 'Predator: Hunting Grounds' Coming 2020

    “Predator: Hunting Grounds,” a new asymmetric multiplayer game from Illfonic, is coming out in 2020, Sony revealed during its State of Play presentation on Thursday evening. The PlayStation 4 game  will pit one group of players against the Predator, who will be played by one different player. For the group of players, they will control [...]

  • 'Tetris 99' Big Block DLC Allows

    'Tetris 99' Big Block DLC Delivers Two Paid Offline Modes

    “Tetris 99” players have a new DLC which includes two new offline modes and soon the return of the Maximus Cup to enjoy, Nintendo announced via a press release Thursday. The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is a one-time purchase of $9.99, which includes two new modes that can be enjoyed offline: CPU Battle [...]

  • 'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead

    'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead This October

    Sony’s “MediEvil” remake for the PlayStation 4 is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween, the publisher announced during its State of Play livestream on Thursday. Sony gave fans an extended look at the game in a new story trailer during the broadcast. The original hack-and-slash title came out on the first [...]

  • Sony Reminds Everyone the 'Final Fantasy

    Sony Reminds Everyone the 'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Still Exists

    Sony gave fans a new glimpse at its upcoming “Final Fantasy VII” remake during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. The teaser video shows protagonist Cloud’s first encounter with flower girl Aerith. We also get a shot or two of AVALANCHE leader Barrett and his fellow eco-terrorists Jessie and Biggs. Yes, Sephiroth is [...]

  • 'Monster Hunter: World' Expansion 'Iceborne' Gets

    'Monster Hunter: World' Expansion 'Iceborne' Gets Sept. 6 Release Date

    Updated: “Monster Hunter: World’s” massive expansion, “Iceborne,” is coming out on Sept. 6, Sony revealed during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. As the name implies, “Iceborne” introduces a new snowy environment called Hoarfrost Reach that’s reportedly the largest region in the game so far. Naturally, it’s filled with new monsters, quests, and [...]

  • NetherRealm Investigating Worker Concerns After Studio-Wide

    NetherRealm Investigating Worker Concerns After Studio-Wide Meeting

    NetherRealm Studios is in the process of collecting employee concerns and reportedly cut back on overtime hours in the past week, a current employee tells Variety. The current employee, who has asked to remain anonymous, said that a studio-wide meeting was held on Thursday following the aftermath of last week, when employees and contractors spoke [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad