×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Death Stranding’ Gameplay And Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hideo Kojima’s enigmatic “Death Stranding” received a new trailer on Wednesday in addition to its hotly-anticipated release date.

The official PlayStation synopsis for the game, which will arrive this November, reads “Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world.”

Developer and creator Hideo Kojima noted in an Official PlayStation Blog post that “Death Stranding” is a “completely new type of action game.” He explained that the goal as hero Sam Porter Bridges is to reconnect isolated cities and a “fragmented society.”

“It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the “Strand” or connection,” explained Kojima. “As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or “Strands” with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.”

Related

Apocalyptica’s “Path” accompanied the longest look we’ve had at the game thus far, showing off some of the extreme conditions Norman Reedus’s Sam Bridges will need to deal with.The trailer references things like the “bridge baby,” which means players are “connecting to the other side,” which Reedus notes “freaks him out.”

Details went live on the PlayStation Network regarding what type of pre-orders those who purchase “Death Stranding” can look forward to, according to the PlayStation Store.

The game is currently up for pre-order in several editions. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition for $59.99 will net players a voucher for a “Death Stranding” Dynamic Theme upon the game’s launch as well as a Chibi Ludens PSN avatar.

The Special Edition is $69.99 and includes a collectible Steelbook and everything that comes with the Standard Edition. Pre-order bonuses for the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition, which will cost $79.99, will include the include the Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses item, a Gold Power Skeleton, Gold All-Terrain Skeleton, and Gold Armor Plate (Lv. 2). It appears that in-game items included with pre-orders will be unlocked as the story progresses.

The Digital Deluxe version also comes with 10 avatars featuring various characters seen in the game and a digital “Death Stranding: Timefall” album with a behind-the-scenes digital video.

Starting today, players can also pre-order the “Death Stranding” Collector’s Edition, which will retail for $199.99. It contains all previous Digital Deluxe Edition in-game items, the Special Edition Steelbook, and other physical items. It will come packing a life-sized BB Pod statue, a BRIDGES Cargo Case, and a Ludens keychain as well as everything that comes with the previous versions.

“Death Stranding” will arrive as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on Nov. 8, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Gaming

  • Norman Reedus Death Stranding

    'Death Stranding' Gameplay And Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

    Hideo Kojima’s enigmatic “Death Stranding” received a new trailer on Wednesday in addition to its hotly-anticipated release date. The official PlayStation synopsis for the game, which will arrive this November, reads “Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a [...]

  • Twitch Prime and Riot Games Team

    Twitch Prime and Riot Games Team Up For 4 Months of 'League of Legends' Goodies

    Twitch Prime and Riot Games are offering Prime members four months of free loot for “League of Legends” as part of a new promotion. Twitch Prime members can currently claim a Rift Herald’s Capsule, which comes with two random Skin Shards, a random Legendary Skin Shard, and an exclusive emote. Once that capsule has been [...]

  • PlayStation Days of Play Dated For

    PlayStation Days of Play Sale Dated For June, New Limited Edition PS4 Announced

    PlayStation’s Days of Play event is back for 2019, as confirmed via the official PlayStation Blog. The promotional event is set to take place from June 7 through June 17, during which time PlayStation fans can take advantage of a variety of deals on games like “God of War” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” In addition, a [...]

  • Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport

    Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport Infinity, the Netflix for VR

    HTC’s Viveport Infinity VR subscription service will be coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next month. VR headsets powered by Microsoft’s platform will have access to the service starting June 5, the company announced Wednesday. Viveport Infinity offers subscribers access to an unlimited number of VR games and apps for a monthly fee of $12.99. [...]

  • Netflix Partners With BAFTA on Breakthrough

    Netflix Partners on BAFTA's Breakthrough Brits; Initiative Expands Internationally

    Netflix has signed on as a partner on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits, the program that supports up-and-coming U.K. talent. BAFTA said the partnership with the streaming giant will help facilitate expansion of its “Breakthrough” initiative globally, and the partners will work to identify overseas talent in new territories. This year’s scheme is open to Brits residing [...]

  • The Pokemon Company Wants to Make

    The Pokemon Company Wants to Make Sleeping Fun

    The Pokemon Company introduced “Pokemon Sleep” during its press conference on Tuesday, a new app intended to make sleep more fun. The “Pokemon Sleep” app and game tracks a user’s sleeping patterns and the gameplay then adjusts based on their sleeping pattern. The game is also compatible with a new Pokemon Go Plus + device [...]

  • Pokemon Home Bringing Trading to the

    Pokemon Home Bringing Trading to the Cloud in 2020

    Pokemon Home, a cloud platform for Pokemon video games is coming 2020, as announced during the Pokemon 2019 Press Conference on Tuesday. With this new cloud platform, Pokemon trainers can share their progress in a place “where all pokemon can gather.” Regardless of device used, Pokemon Home will be a way to trade pokemon between [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad