Giant ‘Dead Cells’ Update Brings Custom Game Mode to Consoles

Console-owning fans of Motion Twin’s critically-acclaimed roguelike metroidvania “Dead Cells” are finally getting a massive update that adds a new game mode, balance changes, and more.

The patch is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version already received it late last year. It includes a number of additions based on player suggestions. The most notable new feature is a custom game mode that lets players modify runs the way they want by unlocking/relocking items, making special gameplay adjustments, and more.

The update also removes the game’s mob auto-scaling mechanic. All levels now have a fixed difficulty that affects gameplay depending on which mode the player is on. Things are easier when in 0-cell mode, for example, while players in 3- and 4-cell mode will have to be properly equipped before tackling late levels.

Motion Twin is also introducing some re-balancing changes. The player’s hit points now scale different for the Brutality and Tactic stats, so they will have a lot more HP at higher levels. Electrical weapons will now critically hit when the target is standing in water. Shields no longer grant damage reduction, but parry damage is now increased for many of them. Many mutations have changed as well; people can read the full patch notes here.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to finally receiving the “60 FPS everywhere or death!” update. It took much longer than expected due to technical hurdles, Motion Twin said, “but now runs as smooth as a hot knife through butter.”

“Dead Cells” came out in May 2017 and was well-received by both fans and critics. It recently won best action game at The Game Awards and best indie game at the Golden Joystick Awards. It was also one of Variety’s best games of 2018.