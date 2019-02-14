‘Dead by Daylight’ Bringing Scares to Nintendo Switch This Fall 2019

×
Dead by Daylight” will release on Nintendo Switch later this Fall, developer Behaviour Interactive and Koch Media announced on Wednesday.

The classic multiplayer survival horror game will feature new content, including killers, survivors, maps, chapters and cosmetics.

“Bringing Dead by Daylight to the Nintendo Switch is yet another milestone in the game’s history and a personal dream of mine. Very soon, players will be able to bring their game along and continue serving the Entity on the bus, at work or at home. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Koch Media for the first time. I believe this is the beginning of a very fruitful partnership.” said Stephen Mulrooney, Senior Vice-President of Behaviour Interactive.

“With ‘Dead by Daylight’ on Nintendo Switch we’re proud to team up with one of the largest development teams worldwide and our successful new distribution partners at Behaviour Interactive”, said Mario Gerhold, International Marketing Director Games at Koch Media. “This game is absolutely outstanding and we’re happy to give players on Nintendo Switch the chance to enjoy the most grown up digital hide and seek game of all time wherever they are.”

Currently available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, “Dead by Daylight” is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one crazed killer hunts four friends in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Check out Variety’s interview with Behaviour Interactive last year following the studio’s announcement that they bought back their horror game from and now are self-publishing.

