Baker’s Dozen of Indie Games Coming to Day of the Devs: GDC Edition (Watch)

Double Fine will also reveal a new, unannounced title during the special Day of the Devs event at the Game Developers Conference 2019, according to a press release. Unlike the trailer of indie titles, Double Fine is staying mum on its own creation for now, likely waiting until the actual event to say more. GDC 2019 is coming March 18 to 22, so we won’t have too long to wait.

There will also be a special showcase at the Alamo Drafthouse on March 19, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. PST which is a ticketed event open to the public.

The games and developers that will take part in Day of the Devs: GDC Edition 2019 are below.

“Afterparty” from Night School Studio

“Atomicrops” from Bird Bath Games (will be playable for the first time)

“Carto” from Sunhead

“Consume Me” from Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thompson

“Inmost” from Hidden Layer Games (will be playable for the first time)

“Jenny LeClue Detectivu” from Mografi

Playable only Monday through Tuesday

“Samurai Gunn 2” from Beau Blythe

“Sloppy Forgeries” from Jonah Warren

“Spelunky 2” from Mossmouth / BlitWorks

“Totally Accurate Battle Simulator” from Landfall Games (will be playable for the first time)

“Void Bastards” from Blue Manchu (will be playable for the first time)

Playable only Wednesday through Friday

“Wooden Nickel” from Brain&Brain (will be playable for the first time)

“?????????” from Die Gute Fabrik