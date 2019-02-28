Baker’s Dozen of Indie Games Coming to Day of the Devs: GDC Edition (Watch)

A new teaser trailer for Day of the Devs: GDC Edition shows a glimpse of the 13 indie titles coming to the event, which hosts Double Fine Productions and iam8bit debuted Thursday. Double Fine will also reveal a new, unannounced title during the special Day of the Devs event at the Game Developers Conference 2019, [...]
Anti-vaxxers are coming to the real-time strategy game/sickness simulator “Plague Inc.,” developer Ndemic Creations tweeted on Tuesday. “ICYMI: Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. Neurie’s very happy to hear that we’re going to start figuring out anti-vaxxers soon. He’s dying to try and get inside their heads,” it said. Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. [...]
“Cyberpunk 2077,” the in-development game from the studio behind “The Witcher” series, will be at E3 this year, according to a tweet from developers CD Projekt Red. “Cyberpunk 2077” was first announced in 2012 and received its first teaser trailer a year later. But last year, the developers revealed a trailer, gameplay, and announced that [...]
“Judgment” isn’t just a spin-off of the open-world, Japanese-centric criminal sim “Yakuza” franchise, it plays like a more refined approach to those origin games. It is a story-driven game of criminal investigation that seems to distill the best bits of “Yakuza,” extracting the core elements of the franchise out of the bloat that has come [...]
Izneo, a digital platform for comic books and graphic novels, announced Thursday that it has finally come to the Nintendo Switch. One of the leading sources for European comics, Izneo offers more than 30,000 books in a wide variety of genres from top publishers, like Dark Horse, Archie, and Lion Forge Comics. As CEO Luc [...]
“Star Wars Jedi: Fallout Order,” Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited action adventure game, will be revealed in Chicago during the Star Wars Celebration in April, according to the StarWars.Com website. A special panel on April 13, will give would-be players a first look at the EA published game that centers around a Padawan who survived Order 66 [...]
The High School Esports League (HSEL) is offering over $174,000 in MSI peripherals during its Spring Majors, making it the largest prize pool in high school esports history, the organization announced on Wednesday. The 2019 Spring Majors regular season runs eight weeks from Mar. 18 to May 26. The entire starting rosters for the top [...]