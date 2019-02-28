×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baker’s Dozen of Indie Games Coming to Day of the Devs: GDC Edition (Watch)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
A new teaser trailer for Day of the Devs: GDC Edition shows a glimpse of the 13 indie titles coming to the event, which hosts Double Fine Productions and iam8bit debuted Thursday.
Double Fine will also reveal a new, unannounced title during the special Day of the Devs event at the Game Developers Conference 2019, according to a press release. Unlike the trailer of indie titles, Double Fine is staying mum on its own creation for now, likely waiting until the actual event to say more. GDC 2019 is coming March 18 to 22, so we won’t have too long to wait.
Double Fine and iam8bit announced they would be hosting a special Day of the Devs event just for GDC 2019 back in January, asking for submissions from developers. Now, a new trailer shows a quick look at the 13 titles which will be playable on the showfloor at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.
There will also be a special showcase at the Alamo Drafthouse on March 19, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. PST which is a ticketed event open to the public.
The games and developers that will take part in Day of the Devs: GDC Edition 2019 are below.
“Afterparty”  from Night School Studio
“Atomicrops” from Bird Bath Games (will be playable for the first time)
“Carto” from Sunhead
“Consume Me”  from Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thompson
“Inmost”  from Hidden Layer Games (will be playable for the first time)
“Jenny LeClue Detectivu”  from Mografi
Playable only Monday through Tuesday
“Samurai Gunn 2”  from Beau Blythe
“Sloppy Forgeries” from Jonah Warren
“Spelunky 2”  from Mossmouth / BlitWorks
“Totally Accurate Battle Simulator” from Landfall Games (will be playable for the first time)
“Void Bastards” from Blue Manchu (will be playable for the first time)
Playable only Wednesday through Friday
“Wooden Nickel” from Brain&Brain (will be playable for the first time)
“?????????” from Die Gute Fabrik

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Gaming

  • 13 Indie Titles Coming to Day

    Baker's Dozen of Indie Games Coming to Day of the Devs: GDC Edition (Watch)

    A new teaser trailer for Day of the Devs: GDC Edition shows a glimpse of the 13 indie titles coming to the event, which hosts Double Fine Productions and iam8bit debuted Thursday. Double Fine will also reveal a new, unannounced title during the special Day of the Devs event at the Game Developers Conference 2019, [...]

  • 'Plague Inc.' Fan Successfully Petitions to

    'Plague Inc.' Adding Anti-Vaxxers to Illness Simulator Video Game

    Anti-vaxxers are coming to the real-time strategy game/sickness simulator “Plague Inc.,” developer Ndemic Creations tweeted on Tuesday. “ICYMI: Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. Neurie’s very happy to hear that we’re going to start figuring out anti-vaxxers soon. He’s dying to try and get inside their heads,” it said. Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. [...]

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' Set for E3 Appearance

    'Cyberpunk 2077' Set for E3 Appearance

    “Cyberpunk 2077,” the in-development game from the studio behind “The Witcher” series, will be at E3 this year, according to a tweet from developers CD Projekt Red. “Cyberpunk 2077” was first announced in 2012 and received its first teaser trailer a year later. But last year, the developers revealed a trailer, gameplay, and announced that [...]

  • 'Judgment': Refined, Focused 'Yakuza'

    'Judgment': Refined, Refocused 'Yakuza'

    “Judgment” isn’t just a spin-off of the open-world, Japanese-centric criminal sim “Yakuza” franchise, it plays like a more refined approach to those origin games. It is a story-driven game of criminal investigation that seems to distill the best bits of “Yakuza,” extracting the core elements of the franchise out of the bloat that has come [...]

  • Comic Book, Graphic Novel Reader Izneo

    Comic Book, Graphic Novel Reader Izneo Hits Nintendo Switch

    Izneo, a digital platform for comic books and graphic novels, announced Thursday that it has finally come to the Nintendo Switch. One of the leading sources for European comics, Izneo offers more than 30,000 books in a wide variety of genres from top publishers, like Dark Horse, Archie, and Lion Forge Comics. As CEO Luc [...]

  • 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Unveil

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Game Unveil Set for Star Wars Celebration

    “Star Wars Jedi: Fallout Order,” Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited action adventure game, will be revealed in Chicago during the Star Wars Celebration in April, according to the StarWars.Com website. A special panel on April 13, will give would-be players a first look at the EA published game that centers around a Padawan who survived Order 66 [...]

  • HSEL Spring Majors Has Largest Prizing

    HSEL Spring Majors Has Largest Prizing in High School Esports History

    The High School Esports League (HSEL) is offering over $174,000 in MSI peripherals during its Spring Majors, making it the largest prize pool in high school esports history, the organization announced on Wednesday. The 2019 Spring Majors regular season runs eight weeks from Mar. 18 to May 26. The entire starting rosters for the top [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad