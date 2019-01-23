Day of the Devs: GDC Edition Issues Call for Submissions

Day of the Devs is returning to the Game Developers Conference this year, and needs submissions of independent games for consideration, according to a Tuesday press release.

For the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC), Day of the Devs will showcase selected indie titles on the showfloor and at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Double Fine Productions and iam8bit are set to host the Day of the Devs event, and note that submissions of any genre and developers of all backgrounds will be considered.

“Past Day of the Devs participants have set the bar high for uniquely beautiful, interesting and inspiring titles,” a press representative for the event told Variety. “So Double Fine and iam8bit only request that everyone bring their A game!”

Some of the titles selected for GDC 2018’s Day of the Devs included “Untitled Goose Game” from House House, “Knights and Bikes” from Foam Sword, and “Kids” from Playables.

“Kids” was also recently selected to screen at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival.

Interested developers can submit their games for consideration via Google Forms here.

GDC 2019 will be held in San Francisco, from March 18 to 22.

Of course, triple-A titles will also have their place at the event. Capcom will hold a deep dive talk on the upcoming “Devil May Cry 5,” hosted by game director Hideaki Itsuno.