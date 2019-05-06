Original “God of War” Director Working On a Horror Game

David Jaffe, best known as the director of the original “God of War,” is working on a single-player horror game, he revealed on Twitter last week.

“I’m designing/writing something new these days,” Jaffe wrote in a tweet on April 28. “It’s a single player, horror game that is attempting something new with in-game storytelling and I am in love with it.”

Jaffe further explained that he hasn’t shown the game to anyone and thus has no backing for it yet.

Jaffe directed “God of War” (2005), and co-directed “God of War II” with Cory Barlog— who went on to direct the most recent re-imagining of the franchise, “God of War” (2018). Jaffe is also known for co-creating the “Twisted Metal” series.

Jaffe seems to have shared the post, in part, to encourage other game developers that even experienced creators have doubts about their work, as he went on to write that there are days where he feels terrified that others may hate what he’s working on.

“When I DO show the world, it MAY be that everyone hates it and no one wants to make it,” Jaffe wrote. “Or it may become the next big thing. At this stage, I don’t get to know.”

“But I wanted to share: no matter your level of [experience], there will be times this stage is TERRIFYING,” he continued.

Jaffe didn’t detail what “attempting something new” in story-telling means, but speculation in tweet responses varied widely, with a few people wondering if VR will be involved somehow. Perhaps Jaffe will be inspired by the encouragement from his Twitter followers to take the project to Kickstarter? We’ll just have to stay tuned.