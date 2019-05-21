×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dauntless’ Full Launch Supports PS4, Xbox One, PC ‘True Cross-Play’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Phoenix Labs
Co-op RPG “Dauntless” gets its full release Tuesday and will support complete cross-play across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, according to a press release.
The free to play game is coming out of its beta period with improvements based on the feedback of players. “Dauntless” having complete cross-play functionality at launch is a huge point of pride for developer Phoenix Labs. Jesse Houston, CEO and co-founder of Phoenix Labs, commented on the launch in a press release.
“After a year in Open Beta and a ton of great feedback from over 3 million ‘Dauntless players,’ we’re proud to bring our game to console and expand our PC audience through the Epic Games Store,” said Houston. “When we first started talking about ‘One Dauntless,’ we knew it was a truly audacious goal. No one has ever launched on console with full cross-play support from the start, but we believed in our vision and, thankfully, our friends at Epic Games, Sony, and Microsoft did too. Keeping the community connected is one of our top priorities, and with all the new players coming in at launch, there’s never been a better time to be a Slayer in Dauntless.”
Previously, Phoenix Labs announced that “Dauntless” for PC would migrate exclusively to the Epic Games Store, in part of its efforts to support the game’s cross-play functionality.
The launch of the full game comes with some improvements, including a Mastery system which offers players chances to ” hone their skills, earn experience, unlock achievements, and acquire new rewards” according to a press release. The update also comes with a reworking of the campaign, including a new “End of Hunt” screen to show players their progress.
“Dauntless” will further support cross-play with a launch for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch at a later, to be determined date.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Gaming

  • Sony Compares Next Gen PlayStation Load

    Sony Compares Next Gen PlayStation Load Times to PS4 Pro

    A video comparison between the performance of a PlayStation 4 Pro and Sony’s next-generation PlayStation shows off the speed of the latter, as shared by Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki via Twitter on Tuesday. Related 'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, and Backers Aren't Happy 'Dauntless' Full Launch Coming May 21 to [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R.

    'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Consults on Video Game

    George R. R. Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” book series, has consulted on an upcoming video game currently being developed in Japan, this according to a blog post from the author which lays out the work he is now up to in the wake of the HBO television series finale. Related [...]

  • PlayStation Team Caught Off Guard By

    PlayStation Team Caught Off Guard By Sony, Microsoft Deal (Report)

    Last week, Sony and Microsoft surprised the gaming community by announcing a strategic partnership where they will work together on cloud technology. Apparently, no one was more shocked than the PlayStation team, who were blindsided by the deal, according to a report by Bloomberg. Related 'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, and Backers [...]

  • Phil Spencer

    Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Outlines Plan to Combat Online Toxicity

    Head of Xbox Phil Spencer outlined new plans to combat toxicity and promote online safety in a post on the Microsoft Blog on Monday. Related 'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, and Backers Aren't Happy 'Dauntless' Full Launch Coming May 21 to Epic Games Store, Consoles Spencer believes in two fundamental truths about [...]

  • Oculus Quest Gets Netflix App, But

    Oculus Quest Will Have Netflix, but Not Plex or HBO

    Facebook’s new Oculus Quest headset is launching with a number of high-profile gaming titles this Tuesday. Media apps on the other hand will take a bit of backseat, with some key players sitting this latest headset out for the time being. Related 'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, and Backers Aren't Happy 'Dauntless' [...]

  • Sony Interactive Launches Film, TV Studio

    Sony Interactive Launches Film, TV Studio to Adapt Video Game Projects

    Sony Interactive recently launched PlayStation Productions, a studio tasked with adapting the company’s video game properties into films and television shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Related 'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, and Backers Aren't Happy 'Dauntless' Full Launch Coming May 21 to Epic Games Store, Consoles PlayStation Productions is headed by [...]

  • Watch YouTuber Play VR Game 'Apex

    Watch YouTuber Play VR Game 'Apex Construct' on a Football Field

    “Apex Construct” developer Fast Travel Games recently teamed up with YouTube content creator Jugon Virtual to show off the virtual reality adventure game’s motion mechanic on a large football field. Related 'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, and Backers Aren't Happy 'Dauntless' Full Launch Coming May 21 to Epic Games Store, Consoles Using [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad