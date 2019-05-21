‘Dauntless’ Full Launch Supports PS4, Xbox One, PC ‘True Cross-Play’

Co-op RPG “ Dauntless ” gets its full release Tuesday and will support complete cross-play across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, according to a press release.

“After a year in Open Beta and a ton of great feedback from over 3 million ‘Dauntless players,’ we’re proud to bring our game to console and expand our PC audience through the Epic Games Store ,” said Houston. “When we first started talking about ‘One Dauntless,’ we knew it was a truly audacious goal. No one has ever launched on console with full cross-play support from the start, but we believed in our vision and, thankfully, our friends at Epic Games, Sony, and Microsoft did too. Keeping the community connected is one of our top priorities, and with all the new players coming in at launch, there’s never been a better time to be a Slayer in Dauntless.”

The launch of the full game comes with some improvements, including a Mastery system which offers players chances to ” hone their skills, earn experience, unlock achievements, and acquire new rewards” according to a press release. The update also comes with a reworking of the campaign, including a new “End of Hunt” screen to show players their progress.

“Dauntless” will further support cross-play with a launch for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch at a later, to be determined date.