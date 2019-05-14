‘Dauntless’ Full Launch Coming May 21 to Epic Games Store, Consoles

The full launch of “Dauntless” now has a solid release date of May 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, according to an update on the game’s official website on Monday.

The free to play action RPG is coming out of its early access and will launch as an Epic Games exclusive, meaning players who aren’t using Epic Games will need to migrate their accounts.

To celebrate, Phoenix Labs is releasing the new Hunt Pass Season 5: Hidden Blades which offers up new gear and content as the in-game world is transformed into a Moon Blossom Festival.

The full launch also includes other content updates as well as gameplay improvements.

“Slayers can also look forward to a massive campaign rework,” according to a press release. “Everything from questing and crafting to meeting other Slayers and pursuing Behemoths has received massive updates. The rework also introduces a brand new ‘End of Hunt’ screen, providing Slayers with a wealth of information, including progress made in various Mastery cards, quest rewards, Behemoth break parts earned, and more.”

Phoenix Labs aims for “Dauntless” to have a cross-play game experience across consoles, starting with PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and integrating mobile and Nintendo Switch versions later.