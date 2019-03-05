‘Coco’ Producer Darla Anderson Joins Board of Glu Mobile Games Company

Darla Anderson, the Oscar-winning producer of “Coco,” was named to the board of Glu Mobile, the casual mobile games company whose titles include “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” and “Deer Hunter.”

Anderson stepped down from Pixar after 25 years last March. This January, she signed a development and production deal with Netflix for animated and live-action projects, spanning both feature films and series.

Her appointment to Glu’s board comes as its first title with Disney/Pixar, “Disney Sorcerer’s Arena,” is set to launch in beta later this month. The game, developed under a pact announced last year, combines real-time action and RPG strategy and lets players deploy Disney and Pixar characters from “collectible cards” into battle.

“Mobile gaming is a rapidly growing market and an exciting part of the larger digital entertainment space that I’ve been a part of for many years,” Anderson said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with [Glu president and CEO] Nick [Earl] and the team at Glu and contributing to the company’s bright future.”

Prior to her current role at Netflix, Anderson had worked at Pixar Animation Studios since 1993, where she worked on films including “A Bug’s Life,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Cars,” and Oscar-winners “Toy Story 3” and “Coco.”

Glu Mobile’s Earl commented that Anderson’s “deep experience at Pixar and now Netflix makes her a great partner for Glu and the company’s focus on developing and launching world-class, creative growth games. Our team looks forward to leveraging her expertise to help Glu continue to deliver stellar experiences for our players.”

San Francisco-based Glu Mobile, founded in 2001, created the hit game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” which launched in 2014. Other titles in its portfolio include “Cooking Dash,” “Covet Fashion,” “Deer Hunter,” “Design Home” and “MLB Tap Sports Baseball.”

Glu reported revenue of $367 million for 2018, up 28% year over year, and a net loss of $13.2 million (versus a net loss of $97.6 million the year prior).