×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

No-Jump-Scares Horror Game ‘Darkwood’ Making Its Way to PS4

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The atmospheric horror game “Darkwood” is coming to the PlayStation 4 later this month, developer Acid Wizard Studio announced Wednesday via the PlayStation Blog.

It was announced in March that the 2017 game is getting a Nintendo Switch port this month, and now another platform will get a port of the survival game. Players don’t have too long to wait, as the PS4 version is coming out on May 14, as seen in the announce trailer above.

This top-down view game offers an open-world survival horror experience without resorting to cheap gimmicks, like jump scares— which the creators say is partly because they’re not a fan of those types of thrills in games and film.

“‘Darkwood’ did not start off as a horror game,” Gustaw Stachaszewski, co-founder of Acid Wizard wrote in the blog post. “As a matter of fact, we were always too afraid to play most horror titles or watch horror movies and very much disliked the horror genre trends from several years ago, which revolved around cheap jump scares.”

Related

The development of “Darkwood” took five years, and was originally meant to be a tower defense game. The developers ended up taking elements from various games that they enjoyed, and over time “Darkwood” became something quite different from what they originally had planned, bringing in roguelike elements as well as features like scavenging, crafting, and extensive NPC interactions.

The setting of the game was made by drawing experiences from co-founder Jacob Kuc’s time living in the Polish countryside. The game was also inspired by films directed by Kubrick and Tarkovsky, as well as games like “Fallout” and “Dark Souls.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • No-Jump-Scares Horror Game "Darkwood" Making Its

    No-Jump-Scares Horror Game 'Darkwood' Making Its Way to PS4

    The atmospheric horror game “Darkwood” is coming to the PlayStation 4 later this month, developer Acid Wizard Studio announced Wednesday via the PlayStation Blog. It was announced in March that the 2017 game is getting a Nintendo Switch port this month, and now another platform will get a port of the survival game. Players don’t [...]

  • Watch the 'Borderlands 3' Stream Here

    Watch the 'Borderlands 3' Stream Here

    Gearbox is ready to show off gameplay in the upcoming “Borderlands 3” in a livestream on Wednesday, and you can watch it all right here on Variety. The “Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal” stream starts at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) via the official “Borderlands” Twitch channel, embedded below: For a little peek (26 [...]

  • "Saints Row" Getting Film Adaptation, F.

    'Saints Row' Getting Film Adaptation, F. Gary Gray Set to Direct

    “The Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray was tapped to direct a film version of the “Saints Row” series of video games, currently in the early planning stages, IGN reported Wednesday. Greg Russo will write the screenplay for the adaptation. Russo is also scripting movie reboots of “Mortal Kombat” and “Resident Evil.” We [...]

  • New 'Earthworm Jim' Game in Development

    New 'Earthworm Jim' Game in Development From Original Team

    Ten of the original programmers, artists, audio team members, and level designers have come back together to work on a new “Earthworm Jim” game for the upcoming Intellivision Amico video game console, the company announced Tuesday morning. There will be a 20-minute live interactive simulcast streaming event on May 4 at noon PT during the [...]

  • New Games Joining Discord Nitro Offerings

    Swath of Lucasfilm Games Joining Discord Nitro Offerings for Star Wars Day

    Eleven more games are coming to Discord’s Nitro games subscription service, after collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney, according to a press release. Seven of the titles are from the “Star Wars” universe. The announcement comes just in time for May the 4th— which is colloquially known as “Star Wars Day.” The informal holiday comes from [...]

  • Over 300 Gather For St. Jude

    Over 300 Gather For St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit

    Over 300 people from 30 countries around the world gathered in Tennessee last week for the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit, an annual gaming event that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, organizers announced on Tuesday. The summit kicks off the hospital’s annual prize season, which runs through the end of May. During this time, [...]

  • YouTube Gaming Head Ryan Wyatt Discusses

    YouTube Gaming Head Ryan Wyatt Discusses The Platform's Future Over 'Fortnite'

    Ryan Wyatt, head of YouTube Gaming, discussed future plans for the platform in an interview with a fellow YouTuber over several rounds of “Fortnite” this week. During a few games of the massively popular battle royale game, pro player Nick Eh 30 picked Wyatt’s brain on several topics regarding YouTube Gaming, including where Wyatt thinks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad