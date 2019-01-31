×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Darksiders Warmastered’ Coming to Nintendo Switch in April

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Apocalypse is coming to Nintendo Switch on Apr. 2 in the form of “Darksiders Warmastered,” publisher THQ Nordic announced on Thursday.

“Darksiders” first released on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2010. The hack-n-slash action title stars War, the first Horseman of the Apocalypse, who is deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end times. Wielding an arsenal of angelic, demonic, and earthly weapons, he embarks on an epic quest across wastelands and through demonic-infested dungeons to clear his name after he’s accused of starting a war between Heaven and Hell.

The game was well-received by critics and fans when it first launched, and it’s spawned two sequels since then. “Darksiders II” came out in 2012 and features Death as its main protagonist. The third installment released in November 2018 and tells the story of Fury, who’s on a quest to destroy personifications of the seven deadly sins.

“Darksiders Warmastered” came out in 2016 and gave the aging title a graphical facelift. Not only did it reportedly run at a higher framerate and resolution compared to its predecessor, it featured improved rendering, shadows, post-processing, and textures as well.

THQ Nordic let news of the Nintendo Switch port accidentally slip on Wednesday, according to Eurogamer. It briefly posted an announcement trailer on its website. Then, once people discovered the video and spread it on social media, THQ Nordic removed it and replaced it with a GIF.

“Darksiders Warmastered” for Nintendo Switch will cost $30 both digitally and in retail stores.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • 'Darksiders Warmastered' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    'Darksiders Warmastered' Coming to Nintendo Switch in April

    The Apocalypse is coming to Nintendo Switch on Apr. 2 in the form of “Darksiders Warmastered,” publisher THQ Nordic announced on Thursday. “Darksiders” first released on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2010. The hack-n-slash action title stars War, the first Horseman of the Apocalypse, who is deceived by the forces of evil into [...]

  • EA Confuses Everyone With Its 'Anthem'

    EA Confuses Everyone With Its 'Anthem' Preorder Spreadsheet

    BioWare’s anticipated online action-RPG “Anthem” comes out Feb. 22, but when you can actually log in and play it is a bit confusing. So confusing, in fact, publisher Electronic Arts tweeted out a helpful spreadsheet on Thursday explaining it all. But, that tweet has disgruntled many fans who feel they shouldn’t have to consult a [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Seven, Week Nine Challenges Guide

    Season seven’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • 'Tony Hawk's Skate Jam' Stealth Launches

    'Tony Hawk's Skate Jam' Stealth Launches on Android

    Free-to-play mobile game “Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam” is now available on Android, developer Maple Media revealed on Thursday. The skating title originally launched on iOS on Dec. 13 and quickly moved up the global App Store rankings, where it reached number six in the Sports category and number 30 overall. It’s the first time in [...]

  • 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Top Nintendo

    'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Top Nintendo Switch Game at 15 Million Copies

    “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the top-selling Nintendo game for the company’s hybrid Switch console, with more than 15 million copies sold as of Dec. 31, Nintendo announced as part of its earnings release Thursday. “Super Mario Odyssey,” with 13.7 million copies sold, holds the number two spot and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which was [...]

  • Nintendo Drops Switch Sales Forecast, Nearly

    Nintendo Drops Switch Sales Forecast, Nearly Halves 3DS Despite Strong Holiday

    Despite a strong holiday, Nintendo on Thursday lowered how many Nintendo Switch it believes it can sell for the fiscal year, dropping the goal by three million, down to a new target of 17 million, the company announced in its latest earnings report. The company also increased its Nintendo Switch game sales forecast by 10 [...]

  • Mario Kart 8

    Smartphone 'Mario Kart Tour' Delayed

    Nintendo’s smartphone “Mario Kart” won’t be arriving now until this summer, the company announced Thursday. “Mario Kart Tour” was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, which ends in March, but the game is being pushed back in order to “improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch.” The company also noted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad