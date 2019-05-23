‘Darksiders II’ Could Be Heading to Nintendo Switch

THQ Nordic’s “Darksiders II” could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch as soon as August, if a product page on the Koch Media site is accurate, as spotted by Loot Pots.

The rumors of “Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition” coming to the Switch were ignited when the game popped up on the Canadian EB Games site (which as of publication time is still up ) along with a listing for “Biomutant” on the Switch.

Those flames were then fanned by the sighting of the port on the Koch Media site on a distribution page launched a bit too early. According to the page (screencapped below, courtesy of Loot Pots) the Switch version of the game has a launch of Aug. 6, and will cost €29.99 in Europe.

The EB Games page, as of publication time, puts the release date of the game at December 31, 2019. However, a screenshot of the page previously lists the release date as August 30. So, perhaps an August release date is not out of the question.

The original “Darksiders II” released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and Wii U back in 2012. The “Deathinitive Edition” of the game includes all the extra downloadable content for the game and other improvements for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, including improved graphics and a more finely tuned balancing system as well as loot distribution, according to the game’s official webpage.

We haven’t had a confirmation from THQ Nordic.