×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Darksiders II’ Could Be Heading to Nintendo Switch

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic’s “Darksiders II” could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch as soon as August, if a product page on the Koch Media site is accurate, as spotted by Loot Pots.

The rumors of “Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition” coming to the Switch were ignited when the game popped up on the Canadian EB Games site (which as of publication time is still up ) along with a listing for “Biomutant” on the Switch.

Those flames were then fanned by the sighting of the port on the Koch Media site on a distribution page launched a bit too early. According to the page (screencapped below, courtesy of Loot Pots) the Switch version of the game has a launch of Aug. 6, and will cost €29.99 in Europe.

The EB Games page, as of publication time, puts the release date of the game at December 31, 2019. However, a screenshot of the page previously lists the release date as August 30. So, perhaps an August release date is not out of the question.

Related

 

The original “Darksiders II” released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and Wii U back in 2012. The “Deathinitive Edition” of the game includes all the extra downloadable content for the game and other improvements for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, including improved graphics and a more finely tuned balancing system as well as loot distribution, according to the game’s official webpage.

We haven’t had a confirmation from THQ Nordic.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Gaming

  • 'Darksiders II' Could Be Heading to

    'Darksiders II' Could Be Heading to Nintendo Switch

    THQ Nordic’s “Darksiders II” could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch as soon as August, if a product page on the Koch Media site is accurate, as spotted by Loot Pots. The rumors of “Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition” coming to the Switch were ignited when the game popped up on the Canadian EB [...]

  • Timothy Olyphant Once Upon a Time

    Timothy Olyphant Explains Why He Did 'Hitman' Movie

    The 2007 film adaptation of the “Hitman” video game franchise is … not good. It received a score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics panning its incoherent plot and terrible dialogue. So, why did actor Timothy Olyphant take on the lead role as Agent 47? He had a mortgage to pay, he told [...]

  • GOG Debuts GOG Galaxy 2.0 App,

    'Witcher' Developer Debuts GOG Galaxy 2.0 App

    CD Projekt’s digital distribution platform introduced the newest version of its software client, including some of the features users can expect to see when it debuts. GOG Galaxy 2.0 gives users a way to combine all their games and friends across clients into one place. This new version of the old GOG Galaxy client was created [...]

  • Riot Forms Scholastic Association to Oversee

    Riot Forms Scholastic Association to Oversee School Esports Efforts

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games is forming a new governing body for its college and high school esports activities called the Riot Scholastic Association of America, it announced on Tuesday. A board of advisors will work with a team at Riot to continue its scholastic esports support, including scaling competitive operations and creating a [...]

  • Raleigh, NC Preparing to Host Major

    Raleigh, NC Preparing to Host Major Esports Events

    Creative services company Big Block is teaming up with the city of Raleigh, NC as it prepares to host major global esports events, it announced on Tuesday. Big Block, which specializes in esports consulting, will now help the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (GRCVB) and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance to evaluate local facilities, [...]

  • Microsoft Introduces Improved Xbox Game Bar

    Microsoft Introduces Improved Xbox Game Bar For Windows 10

    Microsoft unveiled its newly-updated Xbox Game Bar for Windows 10, meant as part of the company’s efforts to “improve the gaming experience” on the platform. The Xbox Game Bar is a customizable gaming overlay that comes built into Windows 10 directly. It’s compatible with most PC games, except for some titles that use the Vulcan [...]

  • Slakoth Featured for "Pokemon Go" June

    Slakoth Featured for "Pokemon Go" June Community Day

    The “Pokemon Go” Community Day is returning next month, and Niantic is urging players to not slack off and to be sure and nab a Slakoth, the featured pokemon this event, as seen in a new promo video. The video, shown above, features the augmented reality version of the normal-type pokemon who will appear more [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad