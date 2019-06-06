‘Darksiders’ Spin-Off Leaks on Amazon, Introduces Horseman Strife

“Darksiders” is getting a spin-off game, as can be seen on some Amazon listings on Thursday.

“Darksiders: Genesis” has a listing for the Nintendo Switch and for PC as of publication time. The release date for both is currently set as December 31, 2019, but it’s not clear if that will be the actual release date just yet. The game is also coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, according to IGN.

There’s a pretty long product description on Amazon that gives details about what players can expect from the game, in terms of the story:

“From the dawn of creation, the council has maintained the Balance across existence. Carrying out their orders are the horsemen, Nephilim (powerful beings spawned from the unnatural union of angels and demons) who have pledged themselves to the Council and been granted immense power. However, this power came at a tragic cost: the Horsemen were ordered to use their newfound strength to wipe out the rest of their kind. What followed was a bloody battle on Eden where the Horsemen, obeying the will of the Council, annihilated the Nephilim. Still reeling from the events on Eden, War and Strife have been given a new assignment — Lucifer, the enigmatic and deceptive demon king, has been plotting to upset the Balance by granting power to master demons throughout Hell.”

The description continues and teases a bit about gameplay, as well as confirms the game takes place before “Darksiders.”

“War and Strife must hunt down these masters, gather information, and ultimately fight their way through a tangled, demonic conspiracy that threatens to forever upset the Balance and unravel all of creation. ‘Darksiders: Genesis’ is an action/adventure that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of ‘Darksiders’ before the events of the original game, as well as introduces the horseman STRIFE.”

From the screenshots posted to Amazon, we can see it’s a top-down view game, see below:

It’s likely we’ll hear more about “Darksiders: Genesis” at E3, coming June 11 to 13, as THQ Nordic will have a booth at the event.

We might also hear more about the potential of “Darksiders II” coming to the Nintendo Switch.