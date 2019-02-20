×
Dara Ó Briain Returns to Host British Academy Games Awards

CREDIT: BAFTA

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will once again host the British Academy Games Awards, BAFTA announced on Wednesday.

This will be Ó Briain’s ninth time hosting the ceremony, which takes place on Apr. 4. It will be held at Queen Elizabeth Hall on London’s Southbank for the first time ever.

The Irish comedian is perhaps best known for hosting a number of topical panel shows, such as “Mock the Week,” “The Panel,” and “The Apprentice: You’re Fired!.”

“I am thrilled to be returning to host the British Academy Games Awards,” he said. “The evening is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this wonderfully creative industry, and each year I continue to be amazed by the fantastic talent in the UK games industry. There’s also a really difficult bit of ‘God of War’ I can’t get past and they seem like the people to ask…”

“We are delighted to have Dara once again taking the helm for an evening of excitement and celebration,” said Emma Baehr, director of Awards at BAFTA. “We are proud to have been recognizing the very best talent across the games industry at the British Academy Games Awards for 15 years, and look forward to the innovative, creative talent that will continue to be recognized in years to come.”

Nominations will be announced on Thursday, Mar. 14. They will be streamed live online, as will the awards ceremony in April.

The British Academy Games Awards is part of the London Games Festival, which runs from Apr. 2-14 and covers 40 events across the city. It’s supported by BAFTA’s official games partners Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, PlayFusion, PlayStation, SEGA Europe Ltd., Tencent Games, and Ubisoft Entertainment.

Ninja Theory’s “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” was a big winner during last year’s ceremony. It took home five awards, including artistic achievement, audio achievement, British game, and game beyond entertainment. Actress Melina Juergens also won in the performer category for her role as Senua. Annapurna Interactive’s “What Remains of Edith Finch” won best game.

